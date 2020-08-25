Early curfew, liquor sale restrictions end Monday; State of emergency will end September 12

The early curfews and restrictions on liquor sales imposed at the end of July will end Monday, the national Emergency Operations Committee decided on Tuesday. For Cuenca and other communities in yellow light health emergency status, the curfew returns to a 11 p.m. to 5 a.m. schedule. Restrictions on weekend liquor will also be lifted.

Interior Minisiter María Paula Romo said the month-long restrictions had accomplished their goal of slowing the spread of Covid-19 cases in Quito, Cuenca and several other cities. “Specifically, our intention was to reduce the number of illegal social gatherings that involved drinking and this has been accomplished “Now, it’s time to return to our original curfew hours dictated by traffic light emergency health protocols.”

Tourism-related businesses and restaurants had lobbied the government to roll back the early curfew, claiming it was forcing them to lay off recently rehired employees. Romo acknowledged the harship the restrictions imposed and said the government is shifting its focus to revitalizing the economy.

Beginning September 14, she said the government would initiate a “Yo me cuido” (I take care of myself) campaign to emphasize personal responsibility in controlling the pandemic. As part of the plan, the state of emergency will be suspended and curfews, public gathering limits and driving restrictions will be eliminated.