Subscribe to our free newsletter for daily news delivered to your inbox!

10 Hands at Common Grounds
Women’s IN-venture Retreat – Yunguilla
First Clan Mother: Talks With Relations (Intro & Online Meditation, free)
Women’s Renewal Retreat in Yungilla
10 Hands at Common Grounds
Women’s IN-venture Retreat – Yunguilla
First Clan Mother: Talks With Relations (Intro & Online Meditation, free)

See community posts

Earthquake ‘swarm’ rattles nerves on the coast but doesn’t indicate a larger quake is imminent

Jan 16, 2021 | 0 comments

Views: 21

The Geophysical Institute says 16 earthquakes recorded over the last 24 hours off the northwestern coast are part of a naturally occurring process of “continental plate adjustment” and do not necessary mean a large quake is imminent. Widely felt in the coastal region, the tremblors have all been off-shore except for one near Portoviejo at 2 a.m. Saturday.

Location of a 5.1 magnitude earthquake recorded early Friday afternoon near Esmeraldas.

“This is a classic swarm of seismic activity happening on the boundary of the Nazca and Continental plates,” says seismologist Mario Ruiz. “The majority of swarms do not indicate a larger earthquake is coming but nothing can be ruled out and we are asking authorities to be on alert. The earthquakes are part of the process of the Nazca Plate slipping under the Continental, or South American, Plate.”

Ruiz said there is no danger of tsunamis since the largest quake registered 5.1 magnitude, not strong enough to generate significant large wave action in the Pacific.

Emergency services in Esmeraldas, Manta, Mompiche and Puerto Lopez have received numerous calls, some reporting minor damage, but officials say there have been no injuries. “We are urging residents to be calm but to be prepared for more events since this pattern could continue for days or possibly weeks,” the Manabí Province Prefect’s office said in a statement.

Several of the earthquakes have been centered near the epicenter of the 7.8 magnitude April 16, 2016 earthquake that killed 700 and caused an estimated seven billion dollars in property loses. The area also produced the 1906 quake, estimated at 8.9 magnitude, that killed more than a thousand in Ecuador and Colombia and hundreds more in Hawaii from the resulting tsunami.

Sponsored ad

The office of ECU 911 in Manta says the earthquakes are mostly unrelated to “red flag” high wave warnings posted for 33 beaches, from Salinas to Esmeraldas. “The high surf and elevated ocean level is the result of storms thousands of kilometers away,” the office said. “The earthquakes provide some additional agitation but this is minor.”

Ecuador holds its first set of Presidential debates for February 7 election, 2 candidates are no-shows

We’ve taken the transcripts of the first two debate sessions and summarized what we believe where the main points of each candidate’s responses, to the five topics that were chosen by voter polling.

Some of the candidate’s responses were amusing, some almost non-sensical, and some quite accusatory. Continue reading

We ship within Ecuador and to the US and Canada

Blue Classic Paca Shawl-Blanket

$32.00
Buy now

Chakuk Paca Jacket - Blue

$70.00 $40.00
Buy now

Chikwan Sweater

$45.00 $33.00
Buy now

Classic Paca Shawl-Blanket

$32.00
Buy now

Cold Paca Cardigan - Fuchsia

$60.00 $40.00
Buy now

Cold Paca Cardigan- Black

$60.00 $40.00
Buy now

Hawalla Poncho - Grey / White

$60.00
Buy now

Hawalla Poncho - Orange / Terracotta

$60.00
Buy now

Inkil Pillow Covers-Set of Two

$100.00
Buy now

Kashil Añañay Tablecloth

$38.00
Buy now

Kashil Añañay Tablecloth

$38.00
Buy now

Kuyaylla Shawl

$43.00
Buy now

Kuyaylla Shawl-Beige

$43.00
Buy now

Mountain Cape

$66.00
Buy now

Mushuk Rumpa Sweater - Blue

$60.00 $40.00
Buy now

Mushuk Rumpa Sweater - Burgandy

$60.00 $40.00
Buy now

Mushuk Rumpa Sweater - Gray

$60.00 $40.00
Buy now

Muskuy Blanket - Alpaca

$60.00
Buy now

Muskuy Blanket- Fuschia

$40.00
Buy now

Puñuy Blanket - Caramel & Brown

$45.00
Buy now

Puñuy Blanket - Grey / White

$45.00
Buy now

Puñuy Blanket - Shades of Grey

$45.00
Buy now

Puka Shawl

$60.00 $30.00
Buy now

Sapi Allpaka Blanket

$90.00
Buy now

Sapi Allpaka Blanket- Diamond

$90.00
Buy now

Sapi Allpaka Blanket- Multicolor

$90.00
Buy now

Sapi Allpaka Blanket- Patterned

$90.00
Buy now

The Andean Hug Cape- Burgundy

$48.00
Buy now

The Andean Hug Cape- Gray

$48.00
Buy now

The Andean Hug Cape- Mocha Brown

$48.00
Buy now

The Andean Hug Cape- Strawberry Red

$48.00
Buy now

The Andean Hug Cape-White and Black

$48.00
Buy now

The Sisa Cape-Plum

$32.00
Buy now

Urku Pillow Covers- Set of Two

$100.00
Buy now
45

Community Posts

More community posts

Stay Up to Date With The Latest News & Updates

Advertise

Advertising on CuencaHighlife can be a great way to give your business a boost. Contact us to help you create your advertising campaign

Contact us

Join Our Newsletter

Receive daily newsletters on the most important events and news going on in Ecuador.

Follow Us

Contact Us

Advertising: jonathan@cuencahighlife.com

Editorial: david@cuencahighlife.com

Subscribe to our newsletter

Join our mailing list to receive the latest news and updates from Ecuador.

You have Successfully Subscribed!

Subscribe to our newsletter

Join our mailing list to receive the latest news and updates from Ecuador.

You have Successfully Subscribed!