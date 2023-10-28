Ecuador and Peru celebrate 25th anniversary of agreement that ended border war

Presidents Dina Boluarte of Peru and Guillermo Lasso of Ecuador Wednesday ratified a “historic friendship and cooperation ties” between the two countries, 25 years after the signing of the Comprehensive and Definitive Peace Agreement, which in 1998 put an end to the armed conflict over a territorial dispute.

During a ceremony at the Government Palace in Lima, Boluarte stressed that both nations shared “spaces that are crucial for development”, and that the Ecuadorian president has worked “with responsibility and conviction” to continue strengthening the community of interests in favor of both peoples.

Boluarte also seized the opportunity to award him the highest official decoration “El Sol del Perú”, in the rank of “Gran Collar”, also recognizing him as “a friend and partner committed to bilateral development and integration”, as well as to the various mechanisms of regional and sub-regional integration.

Both governments also signed additional agreements Wednesday regarding border and water management issues. Foreign Minister Ana Cecilia Gervasi signed the documents on behalf of Peru together with her Ecuadorian colleague Gustavo Manrique in the presence of both presidents.

“These coincidences are not coincidental. The Ecuadorian government has promoted an ambitious agenda in these matters, which shows that President Lasso’s leadership has been decisive,” Boluarte also pointed out.

Lasso said that it was an honor to receive the highest official decoration in this “historic moment” of commemoration of the 25th anniversary of the Brasilia peace agreements, which “strengthened the friendship and brotherhood of our peoples.” He also stressed that after decades of misunderstandings, the historic achievement of peace “has led us to strengthen our trade ties, promote cultural exchange and join efforts to address global challenges such as climate change,” as well as work on security and defense.

“The current relationship between Peru and Ecuador is an inspiring example of what can be achieved when two nations are committed to working for the well-being of their citizens, with special emphasis on the populations located in common border areas,” he went on.

The peace agreement was signed in Brasilia on Oct. 26, 1998 by then-Presidents Alberto Fujimori (Peru) and Jamil Mahuad (Ecuador), thus putting an end to the territorial dispute that led both nations to war in 1981 and 1995.

Credit: Merco Press