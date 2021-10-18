Subscribe to our free newsletter!

See community posts

Ecuador farmers and teachers protest today

Oct 18, 2021 | 0 comments

Views: 0

Farmers, teachers and several labor unions will take to the streets Monday in a “National Day of United Struggle.” The farmers are protesting a lack of government price supports and foreign imports while the teachers claim the government is not honoring a court decision to raise wages.

Protesting farmers closed highways during protests in August and September.

In addition, all groups are demanding that the government reinstitute fuel subsidies, claiming higher gasoline and diesel prices are increasing the price of basic goods.

This National Agricultural Front for Food Sovereignty, made up of the livestock and dairy owners, sugar cane, banana, rice and corn farmers claim that government refusal to compensate growers is endangering the Ecuadorian food supply. Leaders of the farmer protest are warning motorists in Los Ríos, Manabi and Guayas Provinces that highways may be closed in some areas.

Two national teacher unions say they will hold marches and rallies in Quito, Guayaquil, Cuenca and other major cities, demanding that the Constitutional Court ruling in favor of higher wages be enforced.

Luis Pilalot, director of the National Federation for Rural Social Security, says all protesters are demanding a rollback of fuel prices. “The subsidies must return to protect Ecuadorian families, especially poor families,” he says.

Community Posts

Amazing Property with great green Areas and lots of space

Invest in Ecuador during COVID?

The support of Blue Box in case of insurance denials

Fifth-Floor Condo Close To New Town And Historic District

Estate Planning Matters in Ecuador – End of Life Planning, Wills & Power of Attorney (POA) Documents

Christmas season at the Beach

Your Dental Implants 100% Guaranteed by the Implant Specialists (“Find Health in Ecuador Dental Clinic”)

Beautiful One Bedroom Apartment with Nice Views

Temporary and Permanent Visas: 100% GUARANTEED!!!

Folding Bike – Priced to Sale

More community posts

We ship to US, Canada and Ecuador

Blue Classic Paca Shawl-Blanket

$32.00

Chakuk Paca Jacket - Blue

$40.00

Chikwan Sweater

$33.00

Classic Paca Shawl-Blanket

$32.00

Cold Paca Cardigan - Fuchsia

$40.00

Cold Paca Cardigan- Black

$40.00

Hawalla Poncho - Grey / White

$60.00

Hawalla Poncho - Orange / Terracotta

$60.00

Kashil Añañay Tablecloth

$38.00

Mountain Cape

$66.00

Mushuk Rumpa Sweater - Blue

$40.00

Mushuk Rumpa Sweater - Burgandy

$40.00

Mushuk Rumpa Sweater - Gray

$40.00

Muskuy Blanket - Alpaca

$60.00

Muskuy Blanket- Fuschia

$40.00

Puñuy Blanket - Caramel & Brown

$45.00

Puñuy Blanket - Grey / White

$45.00

Puñuy Blanket - Shades of Grey

$45.00

Puka Shawl

$30.00

Sapi Allpaka Blanket

$90.00

Sapi Allpaka Blanket- Multicolor

$90.00

The Andean Hug Cape- Burgundy

$48.00

The Andean Hug Cape- Gray

$48.00

The Andean Hug Cape- Mocha Brown

$48.00

The Andean Hug Cape- Strawberry Red

$48.00

The Andean Hug Cape-White and Black

$48.00

The Sisa Cape-Plum

$32.00
45

Subscribe to our newsletter

Cuenca High Life offers on-line publications, local translated news, and reports about the expat life and living in Ecuador. 

You have Successfully Subscribed!

Subscribe to our Newsletter

Subscribe to our Newsletter

CuencaHighLife publishes Ecuador news daily. Subscribing will guarentee that you never miss the most important news.

You have Successfully Subscribed!