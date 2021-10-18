Ecuador farmers and teachers protest today

Farmers, teachers and several labor unions will take to the streets Monday in a “National Day of United Struggle.” The farmers are protesting a lack of government price supports and foreign imports while the teachers claim the government is not honoring a court decision to raise wages.

In addition, all groups are demanding that the government reinstitute fuel subsidies, claiming higher gasoline and diesel prices are increasing the price of basic goods.

This National Agricultural Front for Food Sovereignty, made up of the livestock and dairy owners, sugar cane, banana, rice and corn farmers claim that government refusal to compensate growers is endangering the Ecuadorian food supply. Leaders of the farmer protest are warning motorists in Los Ríos, Manabi and Guayas Provinces that highways may be closed in some areas.

Two national teacher unions say they will hold marches and rallies in Quito, Guayaquil, Cuenca and other major cities, demanding that the Constitutional Court ruling in favor of higher wages be enforced.

Luis Pilalot, director of the National Federation for Rural Social Security, says all protesters are demanding a rollback of fuel prices. “The subsidies must return to protect Ecuadorian families, especially poor families,” he says.