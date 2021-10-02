Subscribe to our free newsletter!

See community posts

Ecuador Health Ministry will not enter proof of vaccines obtained abroad in national database

Oct 2, 2021 | 0 comments

Views: 311

Ecuador Health Minister Ximena Garzón said Thursday that the government cannot certify Covid-19 vaccinations obtained abroad. “We have hundreds of requests from people who have been vaccinated in other countries to have that information registered in our database but we are unable to do this,” she said. “We can only prove inoculations received from official vaccination centers in Ecuador.”

Health Minister Ximena Garzón

Garzón said Thursday that Ecuadorians vaccinated in the U.S. are bringing their vaccine cards to regional ministry offices asking that their shots be recognized in the country. “There are talks underway to share vaccine information digitally among countries but there is currently no agreement of how to do this,” say said, adding Ecuador’s policy is no different than that of most other countries.

“Even if we were inclined to recognize foreign vaccines, we would have to consider the high rate of counterfeit paper certificates, especially from the U.S.,” she said.

She pointed out that foreign vaccines are recognized for the purpose of international travel and tourism and that there are currently no country-wide vaccine mandates in Ecuador. “If some businesses or institutions, such as restaurants, request proof of vaccination they are free to accept whatever documentation they choose.”

Garzón has some advice for Ecuadorians who have received the Johnson & Johnson vaccine abroad. “This is the most popular vaccine for Ecuadorians traveling to the U.S. and because the current data shows that its effectiveness has fallen to 60 percent, I advise those who have received it to get a dose of Pfizer, AstraZeneca or Sinovac in Ecuador as a supplement. The vaccines we have administered indicate 80 percent to 90 percent effectiveness.”

Sponsored ad

Community Posts

YarnLux has Alpaca produced in Ecuador

Temporary and Permanent Visas: 100% GUARANTEED!!!

Need Health Insurance for Your Visa/Cedula?

Need a “Power of Attorney“ to handle medical issues, a property sale or financial matters?

How To Be A Hard-Working Honest Attorney

Fifth-Floor Condo Close To New Town And Historic District

Direct Your Mind, and Meditate with Shambhala from Home

OBG SPOOKTACULAR Dance At Common Grounds

Especials at Kolo Restaurant and Bakery

Applying for Residency Visas?

More community posts

We ship to US, Canada and Ecuador

Blue Classic Paca Shawl-Blanket

$32.00

Chakuk Paca Jacket - Blue

$40.00

Chikwan Sweater

$33.00

Classic Paca Shawl-Blanket

$32.00

Cold Paca Cardigan - Fuchsia

$40.00

Cold Paca Cardigan- Black

$40.00

Hawalla Poncho - Grey / White

$60.00

Hawalla Poncho - Orange / Terracotta

$60.00

Kashil Añañay Tablecloth

$38.00

Mountain Cape

$66.00

Mushuk Rumpa Sweater - Blue

$40.00

Mushuk Rumpa Sweater - Burgandy

$40.00

Mushuk Rumpa Sweater - Gray

$40.00

Muskuy Blanket - Alpaca

$60.00

Muskuy Blanket- Fuschia

$40.00

Puñuy Blanket - Caramel & Brown

$45.00

Puñuy Blanket - Grey / White

$45.00

Puñuy Blanket - Shades of Grey

$45.00

Puka Shawl

$30.00

Sapi Allpaka Blanket

$90.00

Sapi Allpaka Blanket- Multicolor

$90.00

The Andean Hug Cape- Burgundy

$48.00

The Andean Hug Cape- Gray

$48.00

The Andean Hug Cape- Mocha Brown

$48.00

The Andean Hug Cape- Strawberry Red

$48.00

The Andean Hug Cape-White and Black

$48.00

The Sisa Cape-Plum

$32.00
45

Subscribe to our newsletter

Cuenca High Life offers on-line publications, local translated news, and reports about the expat life and living in Ecuador. 

You have Successfully Subscribed!

Subscribe to our Newsletter

Subscribe to our Newsletter

CuencaHighLife publishes Ecuador news daily. Subscribing will guarentee that you never miss the most important news.

You have Successfully Subscribed!