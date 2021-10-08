Subscribe to our free newsletter!

See community posts

Ecuador looks to boost trade with China, Russia and South Korea as well as the U.S.

Oct 8, 2021 | 0 comments

Views: 128

Ecuador is aiming to negotiate trade deals with China, Russia and South Korea in the next four years, the country’s Production and International Trade Minister said on Thursday, adding that closing a deal with the United States is also a priority.

Ecuador’s new government has made it a priority to increase trade.

The push for free trade deals is part of President Guillermo Lasso’s bid to double foreign direct investment to $1.8 billion a year, Julio José Prado said in an interview with Reuters. Lasso, a conservative ex-banker, took office in May after a steep recession due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The plans come as China expands its trade ties in resource-rich Latin America, where it has been competing for influence with the United States. China is already a major customer for Ecuador’s crude oil, and Chinese companies have made significant investments in other key sectors such as mining.

Ecuador signed a precursor to a possible trade agreement with the United States, its largest trade partner, last year. Prado said he was not concerned about any possible conflicts from seeking deals with both Washington and Beijing.

“A trade deal does not depend on what a minister or president thinks, but on where Ecuadorean companies need to be,” Prado said. “If that means having trade deals with China and the United States at the same time, well, we will do it.”

Sponsored ad

The South American country already has 10 free trade deals, including with the European Union. Ecuador is also negotiating a deal with Mexico, which could pave the way for it to join the Pacific Alliance, a trade bloc that also includes Chile, Colombia and Peru.

Prado said the current deals cover 40% of Ecuador’s exports, a figure the government would seek to raise to 60% in the next four years.
___________________

Credit: U.S. News

Community Posts

IESS in Danger of Bankruptcy, what to do, and how to protect yourself?

Applying for Residency Visas?

Make Tonight’s Dinner Feel Like a Night on the Town with Anubis

Are you confused by Ecuadorian Real Estate purchase or sale requirements?

All children deserve to dream

Beautiful One Bedroom Apartment with Nice Views

Recommendation for Daniela Cordero/Cuenca Expat Insurance, medical/health insurance

Gathering Painting Group

Specialty Coffee

OBG SPOOKTACULAR Dance At Common Grounds

More community posts

We ship to US, Canada and Ecuador

Blue Classic Paca Shawl-Blanket

$32.00

Chakuk Paca Jacket - Blue

$40.00

Chikwan Sweater

$33.00

Classic Paca Shawl-Blanket

$32.00

Cold Paca Cardigan - Fuchsia

$40.00

Cold Paca Cardigan- Black

$40.00

Hawalla Poncho - Grey / White

$60.00

Hawalla Poncho - Orange / Terracotta

$60.00

Kashil Añañay Tablecloth

$38.00

Mountain Cape

$66.00

Mushuk Rumpa Sweater - Blue

$40.00

Mushuk Rumpa Sweater - Burgandy

$40.00

Mushuk Rumpa Sweater - Gray

$40.00

Muskuy Blanket - Alpaca

$60.00

Muskuy Blanket- Fuschia

$40.00

Puñuy Blanket - Caramel & Brown

$45.00

Puñuy Blanket - Grey / White

$45.00

Puñuy Blanket - Shades of Grey

$45.00

Puka Shawl

$30.00

Sapi Allpaka Blanket

$90.00

Sapi Allpaka Blanket- Multicolor

$90.00

The Andean Hug Cape- Burgundy

$48.00

The Andean Hug Cape- Gray

$48.00

The Andean Hug Cape- Mocha Brown

$48.00

The Andean Hug Cape- Strawberry Red

$48.00

The Andean Hug Cape-White and Black

$48.00

The Sisa Cape-Plum

$32.00
45

Subscribe to our newsletter

Cuenca High Life offers on-line publications, local translated news, and reports about the expat life and living in Ecuador. 

You have Successfully Subscribed!

Subscribe to our Newsletter

Subscribe to our Newsletter

CuencaHighLife publishes Ecuador news daily. Subscribing will guarentee that you never miss the most important news.

You have Successfully Subscribed!