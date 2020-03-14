Ecuador orders halt to international flights and closes its borders

Ecuador has banned all international flights from entering the country and closed its border crossings. The last flights bringing foreign travelers to the country must arrive by tomorrow at 11:59 p.m. Flights with Ecuadorian citizens and legal foreign residents will be allowed in until 11:59 p.m. on Monday.

In addition, all borders will be closed to foreigners although citizens and residents will be allowed to pass through the Huaquillas and Rumichaca crossings with Peru and Colombia.

The new restrictions were announced by Vice President Otto Sonnenholzner Saturday afternoon, who said that the country had no other choice for protecting its citizens. “Our decision is based on the advice of the world’s best public health officials and epidemiologists and the World Health Organization and is intended to protect the well-being of our people.” He said other Latin American countries would soon institute similar restrictions.

At a press conference, Sonnenholzner also ordered a reduction of the maximum size of public gatherings from 250 to 30. A day earlier, the interior minister had reduced crowd sizes from 1,000 to 250. He also ordered all public buses, both muncipal and interprovincial, to be disinfected every three hours and banned visits to geriatric centers and prisons.

The vice president did not say whether outgoing international flights would be allowed but a spokesman for the Quito international airport said that airlines would not fly out if they were not allowed to fly into the country.