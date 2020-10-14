Ecuador stuns Uruguay in World Cup qualifier

Michael Estrada scored a pair of goals as Ecuador beat Uruguay 4-2 in Quito on Tuesday to secure the country’s first win in the South American 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifiers.

Moises Caicedo gave the hosts a strong start at Rodrigo Paz Delgado stadium when he connected with Angel Mena’s swinging cross with a flicked header that left goalkeeper Martin Campana with no chance.

Estrada then struck in first-half stoppage time by pouncing on a clumsy Diego Godin clearance to dispatch a low first-time shot past Campana.

The Toluca forward netted again with a long-range effort just after the second period restart, before Gonzalo Plata’s tame strike rolled in off Campana’s right glove.

Luis Suarez pulled back two late goals for Uruguay from the penalty spot: first after Diego Palacios brought down Jonathan Rodriguez and then following Christian Noboa’s unsuccessful challenge of Ronald Araujo.

Ecuador began its campaign last Thursday with a 1-0 defeat to Argentina in Buenos Aires as Lionel Messi scored on a penalty kick. Uruguay defeated Chile 2-1 at home on the same day.