Ecuador to join the United Nations Security Council in 2023 as a non-permanent member

Ecuador will have a seat on the United Nations Security Council for two years beginning in 2023. Ecuador received 190 out of the UN General Assembly’s 192 votes to sit on the council.

According to Chancellor Juan Carlos Holguín, Security Council membership will allow Ecuador to share its plans and problems with the international community. “This is a great honor that will help forge alliances with other countries, including the world’s leading political and economic powers,” he said.

In its charter, the Security Council is charged with resolving disputes between countries and maintaining international peace. “It serves the most critical function in the United Nations and will allow Ecuador access to the negotiations among nations on such issues as dispute resolution, climate change, pandemic preparation and global trade,” Holguín said. “A place at the council table strengthens our position among the community of nations and allows us to be part of forging agreements important for the future of the world.”

Among the issues Ecuador will bring to the Council, Holguín said, is the fight against illegal drugs. “This is something that affects the entire world, not just Ecuador.”

The Security Council has a total of 15 members, five of them with permanent status and veto authority over all council decisions. Permanent members include China, France, Russia, the United Kingdom, and the United States. The other 10 members, which Ecuador will join, are non-permanent, elected by the UN General Assembly for two-year terms.