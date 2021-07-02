Ecuador updates entry requirements for travelers with an eye on revitalizing Galapagos tourism

The National Emergency Operations Committee has updated its entry requirements for international travelers for the first time since February. The new rules tighten restrictions for those arriving from Brazil, one of the world’s Covid-19 hotspots, and make it easier for the vaccinated to travel to the Galapagos Islands.

The COE said its new requirements are part of ongoing efforts to consider international pandemic conditions as well as to revitalize the economy. The new rules went into effect July 1.

The rules don’t change for international air passengers arriving at the Quito and Guayaquil airports. Passengers must show proof of receiving the second dose of a Covid-19 vaccine at least 14 days prior to arrival or a negative PCR test taken within 72 hours of arrival. The change for Brazilian travelers is that, in addition to showing proof of vaccination or a negative PCR test, they must undergo a 10-day quarantine.

The other major rules change is that travelers arriving in the Galapagos airports in Baltra and San Cristóbal are no longer required to show a negative PCR test result if they have been fully vaccinated at least 14 days prior to arrival. All travelers will still be required to present a transit control card issued by the Galapagos Governing Council, which are available from hotels and tour agencies in the islands.

Ecuador’s health ministry reports that more than 80 percent of the adult residents of the Galapagos are fully vaccinated.

Children under two years of age are exempt from vaccination and testing requirements.