Ecuador’s post office comes back to life with a focus on international package delivery

Shut down four years ago as part of a government cost-cutting campaign, Ecuador’s post office is making a comeback. The service is changing its name from Corrreos del Ecuador to Servicios Postales del Ecuador, and will emphasize international parcel delivery to 18 countries.

Government Minister Francisco Jiménez said Servicios Postales, which began service August 17 in Quito and Guayaquil, will have a narrower scope than Corrreos. “It will not provide all the functions of the old post office but will concentrate on fast, efficient delivery of larger, trackable packages, but will offer domestic letter and document delivery as well.”

According to Jiménez, Servicios Postales will expand to Cuenca, Tena and Latacunga in October or November and to other cities by early 2023. In most cases, the new service will occupy facilities previously used by Correos.

Servicios Postales will offer two levels of delivery. Basic postal service, which will not include tracking, will deliver packages and documents of under two kilos beginning at a cost of $2.10 per item. The second option is express shipping, which will track packages of up to 30 kilos, with prices beginning at $30.

Servicios Postales will deliver to and from Germany, Argentina, Brazil, Canada, Chili, Colombia, Costa Rica, the Dominican Republic, El Salvador, the U.S., France, Britain, the Netherlands, Ireland, Italy, Mexico and Panama.