Election committee bars Correa’s political party from participating in 2021 national election

Ecuador’s National Electoral council decided Sunday to suspend four political organizations, including the Fuerza Compromiso Social party of former president Rafael Correa.

The registrations for Podemos, Fuerza Compromiso Social (FCS), Libertad es Pueblo and Justicia Social were left “without effect,” the CNE said after a virtual meeting, which means the parties will be unable to participate in the February 2021 national election for president and National Assembly.

The nation’s highest electoral body responded to a request from the State Comptroller General’s office, which observed irregularities in the registration processes for the four political groups. Among other problems, the comptroller found duplicates of names on the petition of voters required for registration.

FCS took part in the last sectional elections in 2017 with candidates backed by Correa. The former president was in office from 2007-2017 but now lives in exile in Belgium.

He was sentenced in absentia in April to eight years in prison for corruption during his 10-year term and the sentence was upheld on Tuesday following an appea.

With seven months to go until Ecuador’s general elections, there is only one announced presidential candidate for the 2021-2025 term. Correa had previously said he might run for the vice presidency.

Ecuador’s constitution bars those convicted of bribery, illicit enrichment and embezzlement from standing for public office, meaning Correa’s political career is effectively finished.