Electronic invoices required for taxis; Cuenca holidays feature 246 events; Symphony celebrates 50 years with concerts; Cuenca air show in Tarqui; Tango night

Miércoles, 26/10/2022

Hola, Todos –

Actividades –

Sinfónica de Cuenca: medio siglo de música (Cuenca Symphony: half a century of music) – The Orquesta Sinfónica de Cuenca was founded on 3/11/1972 and over the years it has expanded from classical music to performing other genres from rock to Ecuadorian pasillos. The Symphony is marking this 50th anniversary with a series of concerts starting el 27/10. On 27/10 a las 20:00 in the Teatro de la Casa de la Cultura, there will be a concert with Isabel Villanueva, a Spanish violinist. On el 28/11 a las 20:00 in the Teatro Pumapungo, there will be a symphonic concert of pop and rock.

On el 3/11 a las 16:00, the orchestra will interpret symphonic salsa in the estadio Alejandro Serrano Aguilar. <It needs the stadium so there’s room for people to get up and dance.> On el 11/11 a las 19:00 the Symphony will have a 50th year celebration with a solemn session a las 19:00, and a performance of Beethoven’s 9th Symphony a las 20:00. The last show will be el 18/11 with Argentine artists who will participate in a concert of symphonic tango and boleros. <No time or place given so don’t ask.>

Una “Noche de Tango” se vivirá en Cuenca (A “Night of Tango” to be experienced in Cuenca) – The last tango night in a series will be at the Casa de la Lira el 28/10. There will be a free class a las 19:00 followed by a milonga at 20:00 with live music by Felipe Albornoz.

From El Mercurio del martes, 25/10/2022:

En Tarqui se realizará la II Expo Aéreo Cuenca (The II Cuenca Air Expo will be held in Tarqui) – This free expo dedicated to aviation in all its branches will be in the Aero Parque Huairapamba in Tarqui diagonal to the Cumbe roundabout el 3/11 from 7-15:00. The expo is organized by the PilotG and AeroClub de Cuenca <Members of these clubs might be even richer than the polo players – they might own airplanes.> This year there will be rides in a hot air balloon for which there will be a charge. The Air Force will be there, and weather permitting, planes from Quito will be shown.

Titular –

Ambiente festivo toma forma (Festive mood takes shape) – There are 246 events in the Agenda for the Independence of Cuenca holiday. Fairs and rides are being installed in at least 5 fairgrounds for the Independence of Cuenca celebrations. The traditional Megaferia will be in the Totoracocha complex with rides and 200 booths. The fair will start el 28/10 a las 8:00 and run to el 6/11. Admission is free.

The “ExpoFeria Cuenca 2022” will be in the cuartel Cayambe from 20/10 to 6/11 with free admission. It includes the Discovery amusement park and the Neverland Circus which do charge admission. There will be crafts, entertainment, food, and a parking lot for 250 cars. Another admission free option is the “Cuenca Fest Noviembre 2022” fair at av. de Los Migrantes y 25 de Marzo. The Election of the Cholita Cuencana will be at this fair el 3/11.

Another traditional activity will be the sexagésima novena (sixty-ninth – your word for the day) “Gran Feria Agropecuaria Cuenca 2022” on the 4, 5, & 6/11 in El Centro Agricola Cantonal. <Dirección: Recinto Ferial Centro Agrícola de Cuenca. Panamericana Sur Km.15 sector estación de Cumbe.> There will be crafts, livestock, shows of beef cattle, plants, food and performances. <Sounds like the Waseca County Fair. I wonder if the cuys will be next to the beef cattle. If they had them in Waseca they’d have been in the pet section.>

Empresarial –

From El Mercurio del martes, 25/10/2022:

Transporte debe usar facturación electrónica (Transportation must use electronic invoicing) – Electronic facturas must be issued by businesses and individuals starting el 30/11 except for businesses under the Régimen Simplificado system. Taxis are included in the businesses that need to issue electronic facturas. <The article is unclear as to how this willv be done. Does it mean a lot more emails clogging up your mailbox, or will they be issued by a fancy-dancy new meter?>

And that’s all for today so Hasta ? –

Jeanne