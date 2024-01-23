Subscribe to Newsletter

Emergency curfew is eliminated in most of the country and reduced to three hours in Cuenca

Jan 23, 2024 | 0 comments

In a new executive decree, the government has eliminated the nightly curfew in 160 of the country’s 221 cantons based on a low risk of gang-related violence. Cuenca is considered at medium risk and will have a 2 a.m. to 5 a.m. curfew. Until Monday night, the curfew was 11 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Under the revised curfew issued Tuesday, most Cuenca restaurants will return to their normal operating hours.

New curfew hours are effective immediately.

Thirty-eight cantons are classified at high-level risk in the decree and will have a 12 p.m. to 5 a.m. curfew. Among the high-risk cantons are Guayaquil, Esmeraldas, Quito, Durán, Quevedo and Manta.

Twenty-three cantons, including Cuenca, are classified as medium-risk.

In a statement released with the decree, the presidential press office said the success of the joint police and armed forces campaign against criminal gangs and cartels has allowed the reduction of curfew hours. “In two weeks, we have seen violent criminal acts drop by 50% to 75%,” the statement said. “This encouraging news allows us to make the adjustments to the state of emergency restrictions.”

In a social media statement, the Cuenca Tourism Council said it was disappointed that the city’s curfew was not eliminated entirely but was pleased it was reduced to three hours. “There will still be an impact on night clubs and bars, but it will be much less than with the 11 p.m. curfew. Most restaurants and hotels can return to normal operating hours.” it said, adding: “There have been no cases of gang violence in Cuenca for 10 days so it is our hope the curfew will be eliminated soon.”

