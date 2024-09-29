Energy Ministry says blackout schedules are under review, could be reduced due to weekend rain

Ecuador’s Energy Ministry said Sunday afternoon it is evaluating electricity blackout schedules for the period of September 29 to October 6. Most local utility companies had posted schedules on Friday but these could change based on the ministry’s decision.

According to the ministry, the review was prompted by rainfall Friday and Saturday in the northern Amazon and northern and central inter-Andean valley. Rain also fell in southern Ecuador, but in lesser amounts.

Sunday morning, the ministry said that blackout hours for Sunday would be reduced but did not say when. Three hours later, it issued a “recommended schedule” for several cities, including Cuenca, which has a recommended afternoon blackout from 3 to 8 pm.

The ministry said rains have allowed an increase in generation at the Coca Coda Sinclair plant on the Coca River, from about 30% capacity to more than 60%. It also said generation at the Agoyán hydro plant near Baños de Agua Santa has increased.

The three plants at the Paute-Mazar complex continue to operate at a reduced level, the ministry said, pending further review.

Cuenca utility ETAPA reported Sunday afternoon that the city’s four rivers showed “significant increase in flow rates.” Although Saturday’s rains were mostly light in Cuenca, rains in the Cajas Mountain watershed, where three of the city’s four rivers originate, were heavier.

The flow of the Tomebamba River had risen from 1.15 cubic meters per second on Friday to 2.83 early Sunday afternoon, the highest rate in more than two months.

The national weather service is forecasting rain for most of the country through Tuesday, October 1.