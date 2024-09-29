Energy Ministry says blackout schedules are under review, could be reduced due to weekend rain

Sep 29, 2024 | 0 comments

Views: 127

Ecuador’s Energy Ministry said Sunday afternoon it is evaluating electricity blackout schedules for the period of September 29 to October 6. Most local utility companies had posted schedules on Friday but these could change based on the ministry’s decision.

The flow rate of the Tomebamba River on Sunday tripled from the Friday rate. A photo taken at this location last week showed nothing but rocks.

According to the ministry, the review was prompted by rainfall Friday and Saturday in the northern Amazon and northern and central inter-Andean valley. Rain also fell in southern Ecuador, but in lesser amounts.

Sunday morning, the ministry said that blackout hours for Sunday would be reduced but did not say when. Three hours later, it issued a “recommended schedule” for several cities, including Cuenca, which has a recommended afternoon blackout from 3 to 8 pm.

The ministry said rains have allowed an increase in generation at the Coca Coda Sinclair plant on the Coca River, from about 30% capacity to more than 60%. It also said generation at the Agoyán hydro plant near Baños de Agua Santa has increased.

The three plants at the Paute-Mazar complex continue to operate at a reduced level, the ministry said, pending further review.

Cuenca utility ETAPA reported Sunday afternoon that the city’s four rivers showed “significant increase in flow rates.” Although Saturday’s rains were mostly light in Cuenca, rains in the Cajas Mountain watershed, where three of the city’s four rivers originate, were heavier.

The flow of the Tomebamba River had risen from 1.15 cubic meters per second on Friday to 2.83 early Sunday afternoon, the highest rate in more than two months.

The national weather service is forecasting rain for most of the country through Tuesday, October 1.

CuencaHighLife

Dani News

Hogar Esperanza News

Google ad

Salsa Dancing Open Class!

Cooking With Rey “Authentic Southeast Asian Cuisine”

Temporary and Permanent Visas. 100% Guaranteed by Isabel Mosquera

Last days to visit Fundación Nur kid’s art exhibition at the Museo de Arte Moderno.

Immigration News
View listing

2-Br. Apt. Is convenient to shopping and El Centro

Cuenca

490.00

Bedrooms: 2

Bathrooms: 1

See all real estate and rental ads

Fund Grace News

Google ad

Amazon eco lodge News

The Cuenca Dispatch

Week of September 22

Ecuador on the Brink: Corn Shortage Sparks Food Crisis.

Read more

Country Faces Severe Rainfall Deficit Across Multiple Regions.

Read more

The United States Clarifies No Plans for Permanent Military Presence in Ecuador, Amidst Growing Cooperation.

Read more