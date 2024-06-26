Ex-presidential candidate blasts decision to revoke reporter’s visa, compares it to Correa-era ‘repression’

Former presidential candidate Christian Zurita says he is “angered and saddened” by the government’s decision to cancel the visa of Cuban-born journalist Alondra Santiago. “I would understand if this happened in Daniel Ortega’s government in Nicaragua,” he said. “I also expected it in Ecuador during the government of Rafael Correa. But now, Daniel Noboa is doing the same thing.”

He added: “This was supposed to a government of young, open-minded people who had studied abroad and had an educated respect for freedom of speech and freedom of ideas.”

According to Ecuador’s Foreign Ministry, Santiago’s visa was revoked for “acts that threaten public security and the structure of the state.” The Ministry, which says it acted on a recommendation from the Interior Ministry, refused to reveal more details of its actions on the grounds of national security.

Santiago, who describes herself as a Marxist journalist, had written a number of articles in various media critical of the Noboa government. She is also a frequent poster on social media sites, expressing her political opinions. She has lived in Ecuador for 16 years.

“This action sends a clear message that this government will not allow free expression if it is critical of the government,” Zurita said, who replaced his assassinated friend Fernando Villavicencio as presidential candidate for the Construye party in the 2023 cross death election.

Zurita compared Santiago’s visa revocation to that of journalist Manuela Picq by the Correa government in 2015. Picq, a French-Brazilian national and wife of environmental activist Yaku Perez, was accused violating her visa by participating in an anti-government protest. “We expected this kind of repression from Correa, but I am stunned and disappointed to see it from Noboa,” Zurita said, adding that he and Villavicencio always supported free speech no matter the opinions expressed.

“The expulsion of people for their ideas is a blow to all freedoms, not just to freedom of expression,” he said. “It is a blow to democracy and demonstrates the weakness of this government.”