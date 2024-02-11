FAAN partners with idiomART for ‘Dogs, Art and Love’ exhibition to support Cuenca’s new animal shelter

An innovative Art Exhibition at idiomART February 15 to March 1 tells the story of Cuenca’s shelter dogs and the humans who love them. Cuenca is invited to attend the opening reception of the exhibit on Thursday, February 15 from 6 to 8 p.m. with Wine to the Rescue and music by Noel Batista from Trio Noan at idiomART.

Fundación Familia Amor Animal (FAAN) has partnered with idiomART and artist Leah Bolger in the exhibit “Dogs, Art and Love.”. Bolger who was born in Kansas City, Missouri and now lives in Cuenca is donating her entire art collection to FAAN for the building of Ecuador’s first and most modern animal shelter in Ecuador. The exhibit and sale featuring mixed medium magazine art and quilt making tells the story of the second chance dogs of FAAN with each piece named for an individual dog’s personality and rescue story.

Each art piece in the collection is accompanied by a framed portrait of a FAAN dog currently awaiting a forever home. According to FAAN exhibit volunteer, Rosemary Rein, “When you purchase an art piece in the collection, you are also supporting FAAN by helping the foundation to build the new shelter and can proudly display your pet portrait with your family photos.” Rosemary notes that patrons of the art show will be able to visit the dogs of FAAN at an upcoming groundbreaking trip to the new shelter property in the mountains of Tarqui.

In previewing the upcoming art exhibition for FAAN, artist, Leah Bolger was filled with emotion as she sat down with the foundation’s volunteer from Germany, Annika Schoett, who had carefully studied the art collection for color, energy and patterns and named each piece for the unique characteristic of a particular FAAN shelter dog. “I am so glad I never named my art as these beautiful pups capture the energy and a second look at both the art and the dogs of FAAN awaiting their forever home.”

idiomART director Sarah HB is also enthusiastic about the exhibition. “The arts are a powerful way to make tangible changes in our society. Working together with wonderful organizations, such as FAAN, is an honor and a privilege because it helps strengthen our community and shines a light on all the positive things happening around us. This is something that can sometimes feel scarce, making it all the more necessary.”

There is a saying that it often takes pain to change the status quo. Perhaps that pain is the origin of the movement to make Cuenca known as “The City that Cares” about animal welfare undertaken by FAAN (Fundación Familia Amor Animal) and others working to tackle animal abuse and dog homelessness in Cuenca.

Who is FAAN anyway?



FAAN has been a non-profit organization in Cuenca for more than ten years and has had up to 150 dogs in its care at any one time in addition to rescue, education and adoption.

The organization’s 2023 annual report and 2024 roadmap outlines its holistic approach to improving animal welfare in Cuenca to tackle the underlying conditions of abuse, neglect and homeless animals. Based on international best practices, this approach includes spay, neuter and release campaigns of community dogs, community animal welfare brigades, education on responsible pet ownership and a focus on shelter adoptions. Review our FAAN’s community report and roadmap.

If you’re an animal lover and believe our world heritage city can do better for our four-legged friends, we invite you to be part of the solution through volunteering, financial support of our rescue dogs and cats through fostering and adoption.

FAAN hosts social and educational events throughout the year to inspire, educate and create a revolution to make Cuenca known as “The City that Cares” about Animal Welfare. This includes “Gala FAAN-TASTICA” hosted in October.

Here’s your invitation to the exhibit and events during the month of love! Dogs, Art and Love Exhibit Opening Thursday, February 15 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.



The opening of the art show includes live music by Noel Batista from Trio Noan and a welcoming glass of wine from FAAN’s Wine to the Rescue

The Art Exhibition runs through March 1.

RSVP at info@FAANecuador.org

Dogs in Art Through the Ages & Creative Salon

February 27, 11 AM – 1 PM, idiomART

$20 donation includes a brown bag snack. Donations of dog food, blankets, leashes, grooming supplies and flea medicines are also always appreciated. Reserve for the salon at idiomART or by contacting FAAN at info@FAANecuador.org

Enjoy a fascinating art history discussion that explores the bond between humans and canines for thousands of years.

Then unleash your creativity with FAAN (Fundación Familia Amor Animal) volunteers as you create a visual montage and community art piece of FAAN’s rescue dogs for display in the new shelter. During the salon, you can learn about volunteering with FAAN and enjoy the exhibit “Dogs, Art, Love” with artist, Leah Bolger and unique art prints from San Francisco’s Chinatown for the Year of the Dog.

You’re invited to be part of the solution and revolution!