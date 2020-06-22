FDA’s supplement warning system has deadly limitations

Unhelpful Data

An examination of the current publicly available database by CR suggests that it still has little utility to consumers, a critique leveled in the inspector general’s report from two decades ago.

For example, a consumer reviewing the database today might note that a product called Super Beta Prostate appears to be one of the most frequently cited supplements in CAERS, with 1,090 reports, according to a CR review.

(It’s possible that other supplements may have more reports because there are often numerous names listed for a product, complicating independent analysis of the database. Even the FDA says an analysis requires “making assumptions.”)

Marketed as an aid for men with urinary frequency problems, Super Beta Prostate contains an ingredient called beta-sitosterol, which studies suggest may help improve urine flow in men with an enlarged prostate.

Among the research conducted to date, CR found no convincing evidence that beta-sitosterol or Super Beta Prostate is unsafe for consumption. CR even conducted some limited testing of the supplement to see if it was adulterated with prescription drugs such as tamsulosin (Flomax) and sildenafil (Viagra), which are sometimes used to treat an enlarged prostate. A drug in a supplement could interact dangerously with other medications. And sildenafil, in particular, has previously been found in some supplements. CR’s tests didn’t find those specific adulterants.

Given the way reports are collected in the database, a large raw total doesn’t necessarily indicate a problem. “The number is not what drives the cases,” says Fabricant at the Natural Products Association. “What drives the cases is the quality of [reports].”

Still, an examination of FDA records on Super Beta Prostate, obtained through a Freedom of Information Act request, offers insight into how the FDA seeks to determine whether there’s a causal relationship between a product and adverse events.

In 2016, records show, FDA staffers mined CAERS and detected a signal potentially tying Super Beta Prostate to reports of hematuria, or blood in urine, prompting the agency to investigate.

But the data was incomplete. The FDA requires only that reports include the product name, the possible harm, the name of the person filing the complaint, and, when submitted by a manufacturer, the name of the patient and contact information for the person or company filing the complaint. (The names aren’t included in the public-facing database.)

That could factor into incomplete, confusing submissions. For example, only about a third of the Super Beta Prostate reports identify the consumer’s age, according to CR’s analysis. And documents obtained by CR suggest that the FDA wasn’t even able to posit a theory as to why the product might cause blood in urine—if it was at all—even though it had several hundred reports on file to review.

“We have no theory to explain why the effect (if it exists) is so specific to the genitourinary tract,” an FDA investigator said in a document.

One possible reason is that blood in the urine is relatively common among men with enlarged prostates, according to experts and the supplement firm New Vitality, which makes Super Beta Prostate.

New Vitality, based in New York, added that the high number of reports linked to its product in the CAERS database is because the company has a policy of overreporting adverse events to the FDA, not just ones considered serious, and that the rate is actually low compared with the volume of product they sell.

The company also says that because its business model has relied heavily on direct-to-consumer sales, event reporting occurs at a higher rate than for products sold through third parties. And it pointed out that after an investigation, the FDA didn’t conclude that the products posed a safety risk to the public.

New Vitality also reinforced to CR that Super Beta Prostate has an “unblemished safety record.”