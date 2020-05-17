Fears grow that Quito could be the next Covid-19 hotspot while rates also spike on the coast

Health officials worry that the epicenter of Ecuador’s coronavirus outbreak is shifting from Guayaquil to Quito, as the number of deaths in Quito grew by 83 percent From Thursday to Saturday.

According to the Ministry of Health, confirmed Covid-19 deaths rose from 114 to 209, with officials conceding that the actual count is much higher.

Guayaquil was at the center of one of Latin America’s worst outbreaks March and April recording as many as 10,000 coronavirus deaths, most of them unconfirmed due to testing limitations. Cemeteries ran out of space and families stored relatives’ dead bodies in their homes or on the streets as the virus strained the health system’s capacity to collect them.

But authorities’ attention is now turning to Quito, whose 2.8 million residents are under a strict lockdown to contain the virus’ spread. The local government said in a statement on Friday that between April 4 and May 13 it had picked up the bodies of six people who had died in the streets, in addition to seven bodies from homes and two from nursing homes.

The government said on Thursday night that 135 of the 164 intensive care beds in the city’s public hospitals are occupied, and that it plans to install some 80 more.

“Quito’s health system is reaching its limit,” the city’s mayor, Jorge Yunda, said Friday during the opening of a temporary 380-bed hospital for coronavirus patients.

Pichincha Province, where Quito is located, has registered some 2,550 coronavirus cases, a number that has risen dramatically in recent days. That is still fewer than Guayas Province, home to Guayaquil, where 55% of the country’s 32,567 total cases have been registered.

“We are many thousands of cases away from matching the tragedy of Guayaquil but we must intensify our controls to make sure that does not happen,” Yunda says. “We will remain under full quarantine rules until we are sure the mos serious danger has passed.”

Pichincha Province is not the only area that the health ministry is concerned about. Los Ríos, north of Guayas Province, reported a 46.31% increase in number of deaths in two days while Santa Elena Province showed a 26% increase and Manabí Province a 17.5% increase. All three provinces are on the coast.