Fictitious Cuenca sales cost the IRS millions, Documentary shows mining damage, Orchestral Latin rock, Big jet to Madrid, Rabies vaccine

Martes, 21/1/2020

Hola, Todos –

Actividades –

De la pagina cultural –

Book launch – The Facultad de Artes of the U. of Cuenca is presenting “Teoría de la Forma” este jueves, 23/1 a las 18:00 in the Museo de la Universidad (old School of Medicine – 12 de abril y Solano). The book is part of the research of professors in the Department of Arts.

Día del periodismo – The students in the 3d cycle of Journalism in the U. Católica de Cuenca have organized an event for este miércoles, 22/1 a las 19:45 in the teatro Pumapungo. It will be a tribute to the journalist and writer Eliécer Cárdenas Espinosa. The event will also put the newspaper, “Comunícate” into circulation.

Concierto del rock latino – There will be a concert with the participation of musicians from the Orquesta Sinfónica de la U. de Cuenca el 7 & 8/2 a las 20:00 in the teatro Carlos Cueva Tamariz. The concert will be a tribute to the cantautor (singer-songwriter) Gustavo Cerati who was part of the Argentinean band, Soda Estéreo. Tickets at El Surtido, Mi Boletería at the Mall del Río and on line at mee2geo,-com. <That doesn’t look right, but there was a line break and that’s what was written.> You can get information about the Grammy Latino winning band at http://cerati.com.

Otras cosas –

Titular – Ventas ficticias en Azuay (Fictitious sales in Azuay) – In the last 3 years, 11 empresas fantasma (ghost companies) based in el Austro (south) generated around $72,218,000 in fictitious sales for 892 clients, costing the government $11.5 million in taxes. In the last few months, the SRI investigated a textile manufacturer and a hardware store for bad tax practices <Like tax evasion?> and when investigators went to the addresses they found abandoned houses. If you’re found guilty of tax fraud the sanction can be from 1 to 7 years in prison plus fines.

Land in Cayambe – The land donated by the Ministerio de Defenso to the city still has not been sold after 3 years. The city had two public auctions in marzo, 2018 with a minimum bid of $24 million. The money would have been used to finish paying for the Tranvía. <Does it sound like land rich, cash poor applies here?> The intended use for the two parcels totaling 17,645 hectares of which only 9 are suitable for construction was for industrial logistics. A current councilman thinks that the land use should be changed to allow either industrial or residential use.

Alianza del Pacífico – Trade and industry groups of 10 Cámaras de Producción have asked the government to work on isssues of competitiveness before entering this trade agreement. The main worry of the businesses is focused on México. It also is worried that Ecuador is at a disadvantage compared to other countries because of its high costs of production due to high costs for primary materials. They want the government to prioritize an agenda of competitiveness before signing onto any trade agreement with México. Part of being non-competitive are the high duties and being on the dollar.

Illegal mining – In 2018, Franklin Soria premiered a documentary on the web about illegal mining in Buenos Aires, Imbabura. Repercussions included thefts and threats against the film crew. In spite of this Soria returned to the area after a security operation was conducted to remove the miners. His objective was to make a second documentary on how illegal mining destroyed the ecosystem of Buenos Aires. He found that the environment not been restored, that parameters for high standards for mining had not been established, and the mining sites and equipment were still there in the open. The 2nd documentary will premier at a university in Ecuador before it is published on a platform to be announced in the coming weeks.

Rabies vaccine – <Have you gotten your rabies/flu booster shot yet?> The Ministerio de Salud Pública (MSP – Ministry of Public Health) is running a campaign to vacinate at least 172,000 cats and dogs against rabies in Zone 6 (Azuay, Cañar y Morona Santiago). The vaccinations are free and available at public health centers. <Let me know how it goes when you take your Rottweiler into IESS.> Special teams will also go into rural parishes to vaccinate pets, and they will go through areas like parks, plazas, and markets like the Feria Libre. Pet owners will get a certificate.

Regulations for the use of the Teatro Sucre – Provincial and municipal authorities announced the new regulations for the use of the Teatro Sucre which is strictly for cultural and artistic activities with authorization from the Consejo de la Administración. Private and public institutions and individuals need to apply in writing to the provincial director of the Consejo de la Judicatura del Azuay, Simón Valdivieso Vintimilla, in the Complejo Judicial de Cuenca, Bloque B. To see the regulations go to the web portal: azuay.funcionjudicial.gob.ec or at the city web page: www.cuenca.gob.ec.

20 months for robbing restaurant – One of the people captured after robbing a restaurant and using a taxi as a getaway car requested an abbreviated trial process and was sentenced to 20 months <Is that the same as a plea bargain?>. The other person will go through the ordinary process and is in preventive prison. Police were able to read the license plate from the security camera tapes.

New airplane – The “Plus Ultra Líneas Aéreas” introduced a new A340-600 plane for its Madrid-Quito-Guayaquil-Madrid route. The plane has 316 seats – 276 in economy <the straight jacket section> and 40 in business class.

And that’s all for today so Hasta ? –

Jeanne