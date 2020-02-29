First coronavirus case confirmed, attention turns 288 to air passengers who flew with victim

Ecuador Health Minister Catalina Andramuño has confirmed the country’s first case of the Covid-19 coronavirus. Andramuño referred to the case as “imported” since the female victim, an Ecuadorian citizen, arrived in Guayaquil by air from Spain on February 14.

Doctors say the victim, who they describe as elderly with pre-existing medical problems, is in “very serious” condition in a Guayaquil hospital, the name of which has not been disclosed.

“As soon as we confirmed the case, we began the process of contacting the 288 passengers who arrived with her [the victim] on the flight from Madrid,” Andramuño said. “If the virus was transmitted to any of the passengers we need to locate them as soon as possible to begin treatment and quarantine procedures.

Andramuño said that the health ministry has contacted officials in Spain since the victim had been living in that country before she traveled to Ecuador to visit her family.

According to Dr. Leopoldo Izquieta of Ecuador’s National Institute of Public Health, the victim reported feeling fine when she arrived at Guayaquil’s José Joaquín de Olmedo airport but developed a high fever and other flu-like symptons several days later and was hospitalized.

“All the necessary tests were conducted on the patient, including the coronavirus test, and the results were certified,” Izquieta said, adding that once the virus was confirmed, the patient was transfered to a public hospital and isolated from other patents.

Vice Health Minister Julio López and IESS President Paúl Granda said that in addition to passengers on the Madrid flight, officials are testing 80 people who had close contact with the victim before she was diagnosed and isolated.

Ecuador is the third Latin American country to confirm a case of Covid-19. Since Wednesday, Brazil and Mexico said they are treating confirmed cases.

Andramuño said government officials has been in contact with city officials in Guayaquil about the potential threat of Covid-19 and Saturday afternoon it was announced that the football game between Barcelona SC and Liga Portoviejo would be played without an audience. Other events in Guayaquil and Babahoyo have been cancelled.