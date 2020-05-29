Flower and artisan markets to reopen Monday

Cuenca’s iconic flower market and the artisan markets at Rotary Plaza, San Francisco Plaza and Calle Santa Ana are scheduled to reopen on Monday. Under rules established by the local Emergency Operations Committee, the markets will be allowed to work at 50 percent capacity, rotating vendors on alternate days.

In addition, the COE will reopen the Nueve de Octubre and El Arenal produce and meat markets, which have been partially closed due to Covid-19 infections by several vendors. The reopenings will allow 736 merchants to return to work, the COE says.

Marcelo Álvarez, director of Cuenca markets said that 48 of 96 positions will open Monday at San Francisco Plaza, while 13 of 25 positions at the Flower Market and 48 of 98 positions at Rotary Market will open. At the El Arenal market (Feria Libre) on Av. Las Americas, 172 of 343 stalls will operate while 75 of 159 stalls at the Nueve de Octubre market on Civic Plaza will reopen.

At Calle Santa Ana and Santa Ana Plaza, 13 of 26 stores and restaurants will open.

According to Álvarez, vendors and stalls will be allowed to remain open from 8 a.m. until 5 p.m., Monday through Saturday. The use of face masks or visors, antiseptic gel or alcohol, as well as other sanitary measures, will be required of all vendors.