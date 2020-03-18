For Ecuadorians and expats, it’s time to ‘shelter in place’ as Covid-19 begins its rapid spread

By Brenda Langdon

Since I wrote about pandemic preparedness measures 11 days ago, the world’s cases of the Covid-19 virus have more than doubled from 100,000 to 232,616 (as of 1:30 p.m. March 18) This, unfortunately, is not a drill and we are collectively experiencing the world’s greatest health crisis of modern times. In turn, it has triggered several other related crises, ranging from vast economic turmoil to border closures to high levels of workforce and employment disruption.

Around the world, life as we have known it has changed. Millions of employees are working remotely from home. School closures are widespread. And many health systems are overwhelmed, including those in major European countries like Italy, Spain, and now Germany. The epicenter has moved and may now be shifting to the U.S. as well as Europe.

In Ecuador, we’re now in a “sheltering in place” self-isolation mode. As of last night, there’s a curfew from 9 pm to 5 am, and strict restrictions placed on daily movements. In the last 11 days, Ecuador’s confirmed cases have risen from 6 to 155 (again, as of 1:30 p.m. March 18) as well, with cases in Guayas (119), los Rios (10), Pichincha (8), Manabi (8) and Azuay (5), among others. Nearly 700 additional cases have been tested, of which 235 are considered “suspicious” pending results. At this rate of exponential growth, we can expect thousands of cases within a few weeks.

Just how many cases is a matter of mathematics. In the U.S. at the moment, the number is doubling every two days. Even if you start out with low numbers, the cumulative number soars very quickly as it is exponential growth. So, with our 155 cases in Ecuador, if we use the U.S. growth rate, that could translate into 158,720 cases in three weeks. The U.S. growth rate may be impacted by the delays in testing, so it’s hard to know whether the growth rate is genuine or reflects a surge in late testing, or some combination of both. If we could hold detected coronavirus cases to doubling once every three days in Ecuador, it would amount to 19,840 in the same three weeks – a huge difference! How, you ask? Social isolation.

Consider the case of Italy – the first case was reported Jan 31 and now, six weeks later, detected cases exceed 187,000 and there have been 2,978 fatalities, 475 of them on Wednesday. A very important variable in how serious it becomes is how many people each infected person spreads the virus to. If we can hold it to 2 or less, there’s a much better chance of reducing the impact. (This is the R0 factor in statistics, which predicts the severity of outbreaks and estimated cases based on the number of people an infected person can infect. The global average is 2.2.)

The world is focused on “flattening the curve”, which essentially means trying to influence the course of the pandemic by aggressive social isolation measures that prevent all the cases from happening at once and to spread them out over time, to give health professionals a chance to respond (in Italy, the high fatality is caused by so many simultaneous cases and the inability of the normally-excellent health care system to treat everyone simultaneously).

In Ecuador, the approach the government is using, one of aggressive isolation and border closure, is really directed at this central aim. Essentially, the model is one similar to those used successfully in Singapore, South Korea, and China, where, in fact, the cases are leveling off from sustained community-to-community transmission, although there are still imported cases from travelers.

Your role in this is critical and can save lives. Your first goal should be not to get the virus. And this virus is not something you can see. In fact, 100 million particles of Covid can fit on a pinhead and it only takes a few particles to get you infected. Then, once it enters your body, it will try to hijack living cells, and replicate itself, sending out thousands of copies. To not get the virus, take preventive measures very seriously and strictly adhere to the government measures. Don’t take chances.

If we do get sick, your survival will depend on the quality of care you can get and the availability of facilities such as quarantine rooms, respirators, test kits and personal protective equipment, as well as accessible health providers. According to the Minister of Health Dr. Catalina Andramuño, while Ecuador is trying urgently to import 2 million test kits, only 3,000 were available in-country yesterday and only 668 tests have actually been administered. And, between public and private hospitals, there are about 600-700 beds that could be used for this purpose nationally. The number of respirators is only about 60 in Cuenca. If everyone gets sick at the same time, there won’t be enough respirators to go around. This is where Italy is right now, and doctors must make hideous decisions as to who receives treatment and who doesn’t. At this stage in time, the world over, everyone is scrambling for supplies. We also must try to protect the trained medical workers, who number about 14,100 in Ecuador for a population of 17.6 million.

What is tricky about this virus, and makes it different from other viruses is that (1) infected people have no symptoms for days, so they can easily and unknowingly infect others – an important reason to stay at home; (2) then, in about 80% of people it starts as a cough/cold and can easily be confused with flu or gripe; (3) even if you don’t have symptoms, you can be a carrier; (4) in the early stages, the virus itself tends to be concentrated in the upper throat, so when we cough or sneeze, it can easily be transmitted; (5) it has a disproportionately heavy impact on older people and those with underlying conditions, whereas children, to this point in time, have had relatively little disease. And as to young people, the situation is changing. Countries like France are reporting much more serious symptoms in young adults which require ICU treatment. In some cases, infected young adults have had permanent lung damage and other long-term consequences.

Finally, how long will this last? I’m sure this is not the answer you want to hear, but leading scientists, including 15 on the EU’s Coordinating Advisory Team, expect the pandemic to take about two years to run its full course. How long it is with us in Ecuador depends largely on the behaviors and practices we adopt now as a society, as does the number of lives we lose.

Brenda Langdon is a Canadian who has worked in the humanitarian field and lived in 11 countries over 40 years, including Ecuador since 2014. After working with UNICEF on the Indian Ocean tsunami from 2005-2007, she was appointed as UN Technical Advisor for Pandemics and Emerging Infectious Diseases and coordinated a joint response among WHO, FAO, UNICEF and the Indonesian government to address the lethal avian influenza and rabies epidemics. She lives in Cuenca.