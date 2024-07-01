Former Turi prison director is sought for selling prisoner releases; Ecuador advances in Copa America; Cuy burger anyone? Drag races shut down

Xavier Raúl Armijos, who held several positions at the Turi prison, including that of general director, is on the run following a raid of his home in Cuenca. Armijos is charged with several crimes, including selling release documents to prisoners at the facility.

The National Court of Justice and the Attorney General claim Armijos received more than $200,000 for granting the illegal releases, including $77,500 from Judge Banny Molina, who represented a number of convicted felons, including vice president Jorge Glas. Most of the releases, the Attorney General said, were for criminal gang members.

Armijos is one of 19 suspects sought in Friday night and Saturday morning police raids throughout the country as part of the Plague Case. Several of those indicted, including Armijos, were apparently tipped off about the raids and remain at large. National Police say those who escaped all had ties to the justice system through the courts or prosecutors’ offices.

During the raid on Armijos’ home, cell phones, computer equipment and documents, and an undisclosed amount of cash were seized.

According to the Attorney General’s office, those targeted in the raids were part of a network who worked with criminal gangs to release prisoners for a price.

Among those taken into custody Saturday morning was Judge José Guerna of the Penitentiary Guarantees office in Santo Domingo. Another judge, Adriana Carolina Z. escaped.

In addition, two attorneys who represented prisoners were taken into custody during the raids while two others remain at large.

Ecuador advances in Copa America

Ecuador’s national football team clinched a spot in the Copa America quarterfinals following a 0-0 tie with Mexico Sunday night in Phoenix, Arizona. The team advances based on a better goal differential from the first three games of Cup play.

The tie was in jeopardy in the last minute of extra time play when the referee awarded Mexico a penalty kick after Ecuador’s Felix Torres challenged Mexico’s Guillermo Martinez and Martinez fell to the turf in Ecuador’s goal box. A video review showed, however, that Martinez tripped after Torres made contact with the ball and the penalty was overturned.

During play, Mexico fans were warned repeatedly to stop racist and homophobic chants aimed at Ecuador players. According to CONCACAF, the governing federation of American football, another warning would have resulted in suspension of the game with Ecuador awarded an automatic victory.

Ecuador now faces Argentina Thursday, July 4, at 8 p.m. at NRG Stadium in Houston.

Cuy burger anyone?

A westside Cuenca restaurant is offering its customers cuy burgers. Jorge Tacuri, owner of Restaurante Taitico, says the burger is the product of several months of experimentation to find the right flavor.

“My interest is in innovation, using traditional foods in new ways,” Tacuri says. “For the hamburger, we first tried 100% ground cuy but the taste was too strong. What we decided on was mixture of 70% cuy with 30% beef.” He added: “Our customers love it and don’t mind paying a little extra for it.”

If you want to give the new burger a try, Restaurante Taitico is located in Barabón, 500 meters east of the entrance to the Cuenca Tennis and Golf Club. Hours are Thursday to Sunday from 11:30 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Drag races shut down

Traffic police have issued 42 citations and impounded 11 cars and motorcycles, mostly for participating in races on the Cuenca-Azogues autopista. According to the Cuenca transportation authority, EMOV, the short-distance races, or “piques,” were held during early morning hours on the highway.

Police closed a four-kilometer section of the highway early Thursday morning near the Guangarcucho bridge in the Jadán sector, blocking possible escape routes. The operation followed numerous complaints from nearby residents and motorists affected by the races.

Motorists caught in the dragnet who were not involved in the races and who presented proper documentation, were released.