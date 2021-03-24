Former U.S. intelligence chief says that forthcoming UFO report will contain ‘amazing’ revelations

The former Director of National Intelligence claims that known alien craft can break the sound barrier without a sonic boom and perform maneuvers impossible with human technology.

John Ratcliffe said that many of the incidents U.S. officials have witnessed have no easy explanation. His comments have generated even more excitement for a forthcoming report on what the government and White House knows about UFOs.

“And when we talk about sightings, we are talking about objects that have seen by Navy or Air Force pilots, or have been picked up by satellite imagery that frankly engage in actions that are difficult to explain,” Ratcliffe said.

“Movements that are hard to replicate that we don’t have the technology for. Or traveling at speeds that exceed the sound barrier without a sonic boom.” Ratcliffe told television host Maria Bartiromo that the sightings of “unidentified aerial phenomena” had been observed all around the world.

“When we talk about sightings, the other thing I will tell you is, it’s not just a pilot or just a satellite, or some intelligence collection,” Ratcliffe said.

“Usually we have multiple sensors that are picking up these things, and some of these are unexplained phenomenon, and there is actually quite a few more than have been made public.” In December, the U.S. government was given a 180-day deadline to disclose what it knew about unidentified flying objects.

Former president Trump signed a $2.3 trillion Covid-19 relief bill in May that included an act stating government agencies must publish a report in the next six months. Attached to the bill was a provision requested by Florida Sen. Marco Rubio who chairs the Senate Intelligence Committee to include ‘detailed analysis of unidentified phenomena data’ in restricted U.S. airspace.

This provision, attached as a “committee comment,” also requests data and intelligence collected or held by the Office of Naval Intelligence. It means the Pentagon could reveal even more information relating to a highly sensitive investigation government project called the Advanced Aerospace Threat Identification Program.

It has previously been confirmed that the U.S. has studied a range of futuristic technologies which would allow it to exercise global military dominance for decades to come. The program is dedicated to exploring “unexplained aerial phenomena” and is believed to have written a 490-page report which collects together UFO sightings from around the world. The report, which is being eagerly awaited by alien hunters on the internet, should be out before June 1.

Ratcliffe said he had hoped to publish their findings before he left office on January 20. “We weren’t able to get it down into an unclassified format quickly enough,” he said. In January, a ‘treasure trove’ of UFO-related documents from the CIA was published online.

According to Ratcliffe, some of the UFO information to be released will be “frankly amazing.”

____________________

Credit: The Metro