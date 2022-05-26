Subscribe to our free newsletter!

Former U.S. Secretary of State Kissinger urges Ukraine to cede territory to end Russian invasion

May 26, 2022 | 2 comments

Views: 236

Former U.S. secretary of state Henry A. Kissinger said Monday that Ukraine should cede territory to Russia to help end the invasion.

Former U.S. Secretary of State Henry Kissinger

Speaking at a conference at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, Kissinger urged the United States and the West to not seek “an embarrassing defeat” for Russia in Ukraine, warning it could worsen Europe’s long-term stability.

After saying that Western countries should remember Russia’s importance to Europe and not get swept up “in the mood of the moment,” Kissinger also pushed for the West to force Ukraine into accepting negotiations with a “status quo ante,” which means the previous state of affairs.

“Negotiations need to begin in the next two months before it creates upheavals and tensions that will not be easily overcome. Ideally, the dividing line should be a return to the status quo ante,” said Kissinger, 98, according to the Daily Telegraph. “Pursuing the war beyond that point would not be about the freedom of Ukraine, but a new war against Russia itself.”

Kissinger said that Russia has “legitimate historical interests and claims” in the territory of eastern Ukraine. “There is much more to the invasion than simply a land grab,” he said.

The “status quo ante” mentioned by Kissinger, who was secretary of state to Presidents Richard Nixon and Gerald Ford, refers to restoring a situation in which Russia formally controlled Crimea and informally controlled Ukraine’s two easternmost regions of Luhansk and Donetsk. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has emphasized that part of his conditions for entering peace talks with Russia would include a restoration of preinvasion borders.

Kissinger’s comments come as world leaders say Russia’s war in Ukraine has thrown the “whole international order into question.”

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen told global leaders in Davos that the war is not only “a matter of Ukraine’s survival” or “an issue of European security” but also “a task for the entire global community.” She lamented Russian President Vladimir Putin’s “destructive fury” but said Russia could one day recover its place in Europe if it “finds its way back to democracy, the rule of law and respect for the international rules-based order … because Russia is our neighbor.”
__________________

Credit: Washington Post

Community Posts

Bright furnished apartment with spectacular view

Bright modern furnished apartment

Music you can converse to

What’s cooking with Rey this week?

GIFTING ONE FREE Dental Implant to ALL Patients currently MISSING at least 4 NON-Wisdom Teeth!

Temporary and Permanent Visas. 100% Guaranteed by Isabel Mosquera

Applying for Residency Visas?

Great Location Three Bedroom Condo

Recommendation for Daniela Cordero, Millenial Brokers health insurance in Cuenca

Just Enough Spice Southeast Asia Style

Listings from Punto Sur Propiedades could not be shown!

Please check back later.

Subscribe to our newsletter

Cuenca High Life offers on-line publications, local translated news, and reports about the expat life and living in Ecuador. 

You have Successfully Subscribed!

Subscribe to our Newsletter

Subscribe to our Newsletter

CuencaHighLife publishes Ecuador news daily. Subscribing will guarentee that you never miss the most important news.

You have Successfully Subscribed!