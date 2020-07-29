Government considers additional Covid restrictions for Quito and Cuenca

The National Emergency Operations Committee (COE) will consider new restrictions for sierra provinces hard hit by the coronavirus. “We understand the special needs of several provinces, particularly Pichincha and Azuay and it may be necessary to adopt new rules for those locations,” Interior Minister María Paula Romo said Wednesday.

In a morning interview on Teleamazonas, Romo said that the nightly curfew would not change from 9 p.m. in Quito and Cuenca. The local COEs in both cities had requested a 7 p.m. curfew. She also said it is unlikely the government would ban all nighttime liquor sales.

Romo blamed the surge in new cases in larger cities on the careless behavior of young people and informal vendors. “We are seeing an alarming number of instances where young people gather to drink and play sports in violation of social distancing restrictions,” she said. “The numbers are especially bad on weekends and national and local law enforcement agencies are intensifying efforts to put a stop to these practices.”

She added that young people who gather in large groups are infecting older family members who suffer more severe symptoms from Covid-19. “The careless behavior is filling our hospitals and any new restrictions the COE adopts will focus on these illegal gatherings.”