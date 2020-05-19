Government decision to liquidate Tame airlines could leave some airports without service

This morning’s announcement by President Lenin Moreno that the government will liquidate the assets of publicly owned Tame airlines came as a shock to the management of several airports, including those in Cuenca and Manta.

Although Tame has been heavily subsidized for decades, it has been the backbone of Ecuador’s national air service in recent years and crucial for mid-sized cities such as Cuenca, Manta and Loja.

The decision comes a week after Colombia-based Avianca filed for bankruptcy and Chile-based Latam announced it was facing a “financial melt-down.” Latam was Ecuador’s second-leading air carrier, after Tame, before the Covid-19 virus shut down aviation traffic while Avianca was in discussions with Ecuador civil aviation authorities about expanding its national service.

Although Moreno said that the government would continue to provide government flights to small communities that depend on Tame, aviation experts are skeptical. “I don’t think that’s a promise the government can keep given it’s precarious financial situation,” says Santiago, Chile aviation industry consultant Walter Sanchez. “It’s possible that cities like Manta and Cuenca could be without passenger service for several months after the the coronavirus restrictions are lifted. “Quito and Guayaquil will also suffer but I can’t imagine there won’t be some flights between them.”

Sanchez added that it’s too early to tell what air travel will look like in Ecuador and Latin America after commercial flights are allowed to resume. “At the moment, no one knows what the future holds. Even in markets like Europe and the United States, there are fears that air service after the virus will leave some airports under-served or unserved altogether.”

Moreno’s announcement that Tame would close is part of a $4 billion cost-saving plan that involves a reduction of pay for government employees, layoffs and the consolidation of a number of government ministries and offices.