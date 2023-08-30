Prisoners hold hostages at Turi prison; Officials say ‘preventive control’ measures are in place

On Wednesday afternoon there were conflicting reports of events at the Turi prison, south of Cuenca. Several news media reported that a riot was in progress, saying shouts and explosions could be heard from within the prison. A Quito newspaper is reporting that 30% of the facility was under the control of the Los Lobos criminal gang.

In a morning news conference, Azuay Province Governor Consuelo Orellana insisted however that there was no riot and that prisoners at Turi were reacting to overnight raids at prisons in Guayaquil and Latacunga. “The prisoners in Cuenca are upset by the news,” she said. “We have implemented preventive control measures in an effort to maintain order,” she said.

Hours later, Orellana reported that prisoners are holding an unknown number of guards and civilian employees hostage.

Several hundred police and military personnel surrounded the facility as prisoners shouted insults and threw debris from the rooftops of two buildings. Prisoners chanted, “We are Los Lobos, come and get us.”

Management of the prison system (SNAI) said police and army units are standing by in case “activity arises that affects internal security.” An official at Turi said that the main doors to the prison have been barricaded by prisoners, preventing entry.

When Orellana was asked if the hostage situation did not constitute a breach of internal security, she said, “Ripping open the prison doors is not the best response given the circumstances. We must be patient.”

As of 6 p.m. Wednesday, the regional armed forces command said it was awaiting instructions from SNAI officials regarding its next assignment. The command office said that, until further notice, its job is to “maintain a secure external perimeter around the prison to guarantee the safety of citizens.”

An angry Cuenca Mayor Cristian Zamora blamed the prison standoff on the presence of violent gang members in the prison. “When Turi was built, we were promised that only prisoners from the southern sierra and Amazon region would be incarcerated here,” he said. “The government violated that agreement and placed coastal criminals involved in drug trafficking here. I intend to return Turi to its original purpose.”

Within a matter of weeks, Zamora said the city would erect checkpoints at the prison entrance to make sure that inmates from coastal provinces are not admitted.