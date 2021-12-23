Government mandates vaccines for all Ecuadorians

Ecuador’s Ministry of Health announced Thursday morning that it is making Covid-19 vaccinations mandatory for all residents. “This decision is the result of the current epidemiological situation that shows an increase in infections as well as the circulation of the new Omicron variant,” the Ministry said in a statement. “Ecuador joins many other countries in ordering vaccinations for all residents and believes it will provide the fastest way out of the pandemic.”

The statement said that between December 20 and 21, there was an increase of 467 Covid-19 infections in the country as well as increased demand in some hospitals for critical care beds. Shortly after making the announcement, the Ministry released the “Mandatory Guidelines for Vaccination Against SARS CoV-2,” the document that outlines the new plan.

The Ministry said that the vaccination order will not apply to those with certified medical conditions that could be aggravated by vaccines.

In comments to the press, Health Minister Ximena Garzón said that the Ministry has the authority to mandate vaccines under the Organic Health Law, which grants the Ministry responsibility to “declare it the obligation of all citizens to be immunized” against diseases that threaten the national health. “We are, unfortunately, in circumstances that require us to put the interests of all Ecuadorians above those of a few individuals,” she said.

Garzón also expressed disappointment that the national Emergency Operations Committee requirement that private and public facilities with capacity limitations ask for proof of vaccinations for entry was not being fully enforced. “This order went into effect today and we have discovered it has been ignored in some locations around the country. With mandatory vaccinations of all Ecuadorians, this will no longer be a problem.”

According to one Cuenca Facebook group, most restaurants surveyed were not asking customers to show proof of vaccination. Out of 16 restaurants polled, only two were checking vaccine certificates. The survey said that only two banks [unnamed] were requiring vaccine proof while among grocery stores, only Supermaxi was enforcing the COE requirement.