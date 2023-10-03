Subscribe to Newsletter

Government orders electric blackout on Thursday, urges residents to cut back on usage

Most of Ecuador will go dark Thursday afternoon from 4 to 5:30, the Energy Ministry announced Tuesday. The Ministry said the blackout was the result of a reduction of electricity transmission from Colombia.

Because of drought conditions, Ecuador’s hydroelectric generation plants were producing 30% less electricity at the end of September than the country was using. The shortfall was covered with transmissions from Colombia.

“We will coordinate with the National Electricity Operator (CENACE) for the disconnection from the electric supply with utility companies in each province,” The Ministry said in its announcement. “This emergency measure is necessary to ensure the stability of the country’s power grid.”

The Ministry added that Thursday’s blackout is not the beginning of an “ongoing rationing regime” and is based on a temporary power shortage. It said Colombia was shutting down parts of its power grid to install new equipment.

Last week, however, an Energy Ministry spokesman said Colombia is experiencing drought conditions similar to Ecuador’s and might be forced to cut back on the electricity it sells to Ecuador. “Planned interruptions of electric service may be necessary if we cannot fill our power deficit from Colombia,” he said. “We are also concerned that the El Niño could extend the drought through October and November, and possibly beyond.”

In the Ministry’s statement, it was unclear if Thursday’s blackout would affect all electric customers or if it would target larger cities. On Monday, Quito experienced power outages in several sections of the city.

According to the Energy Ministry, Ecuador’s hydroelectric generation fell from 88% of national demand in August to 70% at the end of September.

CuencaHighLife

