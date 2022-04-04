Government says order has been restored at Turi and riot leaders have been isolated

Interior Minister Patricio Castillo said Monday afternoon that order has been restored at the Turi Penitentiary south of Cuenca and that those responsible for Sunday’s riot have been identified and isolated. He said the death toll remains at 20 and doesn’t expect more bodies to be found.

“Police are currently conducting a sweep of the area of the prisons where the violence occurred, searching for weapons and assessing the damage,” he said. “We have isolated the instigators of the violence, ending their contact with other prisoners.”

According to Castillo, the motive behind the uprising was an effort by one gang to eliminate the leadership of three smaller gangs. On Sunday, other officials named the Los Lobos as the gang responsible for most of the deaths. The Los Lobos are aligned with the Mexican New Generation drug cartel and have operations in Colombia as well Guayaquil, Manta, Esmeraldas and Machala in Ecuador.

“Our prison system has done a poor job of identifying the most dangerous prisoners, especially those that occupy leadership positions in the drug gangs,” Castillo said. “The process of registering and categorizing prisoners must assume the highest importance if we are to regain control of the penal system. The job after today is to drain the cesspit we have allowed to form by keeping the ringleaders of violence away from other prisoners.”

Castillo added that he has spoken to President Guillermo Lasso and that the government will expedite the training of 3,000 additional prison guards. “A top priority is to stop the corruption that has allowed weapons and explosives to enter the prisons. Just as we have moral rot among the inmates, it also exists among some of the staff,” he said.

The government corrected a Sunday night statement that families of 12 of the dead had been notified, saying that final identification will not be released until autopsies are completed Monday night. According to sources at the municipal morgue, where the autopsies are being performed, five of the dead were beheaded and seven were hanged.

Cuenca Mayor Pedro Palacios said Monday morning that he has sent a new complaint to the government about housing violent criminals at Turi. “This is my second appeal that the original plan for Turi, defined during the administration of former president Correa, be reinstated — that is, that only convicts from southern Ecuador, the Andes and Amazon, be incarcerated at the prison.”

He added that none of the dead or the riot leaders were from the region. “As I understand it, they were from Guayaquil, Manta and Quito. They should not have been at Turi.”