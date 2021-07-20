Subscribe to our free newsletter!

Health Ministry confirms 30 more cases of the Covid-19 delta variant, including two in Cuenca

Jul 20, 2021 | 0 comments

Minister of Public Health Ximena Garzón reported Tuesday morning that 30 new cases of the Covid-19 delta variant have been identified in Ecuador. Of these, 26 are in El Oro Province, two are in Quito and two are in Cuenca.

Two more patients with the Covid-19 variant died Monday in Machala, bringing the death toll from the variant to 7.

Garzón said the Quito cases were international travelers from Spain whose symptoms were detected at the airport. “Their condition is good and they are isolating at home,” the minister said. “As a precaution, we have isolated and are observing eight other people who were in close contact with the infected couple.”

In addition to the two delta cases identified in Cuenca, three more people are being observed for delta while another two suspected cases are in isolation in Azogues.

With the new cases, the health ministry says the total of confirmed Covid-19 delta variant cases in Ecuador has risen to 40. Of the 10 cases identified last week, seven of the patients have died, including two Monday in Machala. The ministry said all the dead suffered from other diseases before being infected with delta.

