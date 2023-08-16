Hearts of Gold delivers more help to Esmeraldas

By Leita Hulmes

It’s 6:30 in the morning and everyone is excited. The truck from Hearts of Gold has arrived in Esmeraldas! These are just some of the volunteers who showed up to help unload the truck.

Hearts of Gold wants to extend thanks to all those who have donated so much to the victims of the terrible flooding in Esmeraldas. Special thanks to Polibio Saldaña for donating his time and his truck to take all these goods from the Hearts’ offices in Cuenca to Tonsupa, Esmeraldas. Given the extreme dangers in Esmeraldas, Polibio deserves even more plaudits!

Not only were there sheets and blankets, but even mattresses. Clothes for men, women and children, shoes, hygiene supplies, medical supplies, non-perishable food, even a wheelchair and canes.

One woman cried her thanks at the gifts from Cuenca. She had not received any help from the government, so this shipment from Hearts was literally a life-saver!

We also wanted to send out a huge THANK YOU to all who donated on Global Givings’ special July Bonus Day where $400,000 in matching funds were available.

Through your support, we were able to raise $7914.00 for our Community Assistance Program AND $2230 for our Partner Programs for a grand total of $10,144!!

Global Giving will also be matching all new monthly donors for the rest of the year! The purpose of this matching offer is to encourage more donors to sign up for ongoing monthly giving, which provides our organization with a solid ground to stand on and a sustainable source of funds that we can use to plan programs, create budgets, and expand services.

Donors who set up a new monthly donation to a project will have their first donation up to $200 matched at 100%! For example, set up a new $25 monthly donation, and Global Giving will donate an additional $25 to the project one time.

