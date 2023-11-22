Help Hearts of Gold support those in need on Global Giving Day, Tuesday, November 28

By Leita Hulmes

I would like to wish you a happy Thanksgiving!

Hearts of Gold is grateful for all the support we receive from all of you.

During these past 10 years you have made it possible for 50.000 individuals to have access to a better life with education, empowerment, nutrition, clothing, immediate response to natural disasters, mental and physical health and much more.

We have only been the facilitator for all of this to happen, but without you, Hearts of Gold would not exist.

On this occasion I would like to share this opportunity that GlobalGiving is offering. Next Tuesday, November 28, 2023, from midnight to 11:59 p.m. EST is Giving Tuesday! This 24-hour campaign is a global day of giving celebrated by nonprofits, corporations, and donors alike. GlobalGiving is offering a $1,200,000 Incentive Fund! All of the vetted, charitable projects (and Hearts is one of those vetted) on GlobalGiving that receive donations during these 24 hours will earn a portion of the money. That means your gift, no matter the size, will be boosted and bring even more resources to those who need the most help.

The more our organization raises, the more prize money we’ll earn!

We would like to encourage you to share this information with your friends and family, and even if you just have change to contribute we will greatly appreciate it. Help us spread the word and continue impacting thousands of lives.

This is the link for our Hearts of Gold campaign for next Tuesday. We will be sending an email with a reminder on that day. https://www.globalgiving.org/projects/youareheartsofgold/

I usually give my monthly donation in cash directly to Hearts at their office, but this month I will donate through Global Giving to make my donation that much bigger!

Hearts is starting a new beginning after 10 amazing years and we are now moving forward with three new branches under the Hearts’ umbrella (Children, Empowering Woman and generating job opportunities, cooperating with Partner Foundations). We will be detailing these exciting changes over the next few weeks and we will notify you of how much Hearts raised during Giving Tuesday. Thank you in advance for your caring!