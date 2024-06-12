Helping Hearts: ‘High tea’ celebrates Hearts of Gold 10th anniversary of community service

By Jeremiah Reardon

Cuenca’s Hearts of Gold charity is celebrating ten years of service in Ecuador. It is a registered and qualified Ecuadorian non-profit organization. At the invitation of Frances (Franny) Hogg, Hearts of Gold Event Chair, I attended the Hearts of Gold High Tea which took place a couple of weeks ago at Kolo Restaurant in El Centro. The tea’s goal was to raise funds and awareness of its partner organizations. Franny invited me to get to know the staff to better learn about All Children Deserve to Dream, and its entrepreneurial program to employ vulnerable women, D’Ellas.

The second-floor restaurant had tables set around the wrought-iron handrail of an atrium centered below a skylight. Hearts of Gold staff and volunteers along with four D’Ellas participants made the rounds on the varnished wood floor, carrying trays of mini-sandwiches, desserts or pots of tea and glasses of wine. Volunteers approached tables with tickets for a raffle featuring art pieces and Panama hats decorated by Jolene Wilson-Glah.

Hearts of Gold President, Leita Hulmes, greeted me with a Hearts of Gold flyer informing me of its activities. She also introduced me to the Executive Director, Maria Jose Orellano (called MaJo). As a part of Hearts of Gold support for Kallpa Warmi (Kwicha for strong women), staff and volunteers visited Sayausi in the Cajas foothills several years ago. MaJo drove her car which I shared with others on that sunny day to visit indigenous women who make handcrafts and operate entrepreneurial businesses in the community.

MaJo vaguely remembers me from that occasion. “You wrote a CuencaHighLife article about our project at Kallpa Warmi,” she told me. “Thank you for doing that, Jeremiah. Today, Cuenca’s expats need to be informed about how we serve the children in All Children Deserve to Dream and the women of D’Ellas,” she said.

Later that week, I arrived at Hearts of Gold’s corner headquarters, directly across from a soccer field near the Los Totems traffic circle. A large heart shaped logo in soothing green is affixed to a cafe-colored stucco wall. The lot has a manicured lawn on which the children can run and play. On the day I visited, construction workers scrambled across metal scaffolding to repair the roof after torrential rain had found its way inside the facility.

When I entered the spacious office lobby, bags of donated items sat on the floor. D’Ellas workers passed through the room, some accompanied by preschool-aged children. In the kitchen, workers prepared drinks and snacks for the anticipated arrival of school children participating in an All Children Deserve to Dream class at a later hour. I was greeted by MaJo and Leita amid all this activity. They invited me up to a quiet second floor office.

With the three of us seated at a table MaJo told me about Caridad (Cari) Serrano’s role at Hearts of Gold. “With her degree in psychology and in her position as Community Development Director, Cari vets beneficiaries of D’Ellas and monitors them to prove that they continue to qualify for help and assure her that their children stay in school. Hearts of Gold has two women who are currently in charge of classifying donations for sale at Hearts of Gold Secondhand Store. The remainder are intended for garage sales and donations to the needy.”

All children deserve to dream, and Hearts of Gold is doing what it can to make this a reality for fifty children and teenagers. MaJo told me, “We are planning a trip out of Cuenca for the children in October. One proposed outing might be a flight to Quito. Another option is a trip to the coast.”

Programs include education and art therapy which boosts self-esteem. Meditation and yoga also are offered. Learning projects include arts, sports, small business and baking. A local self-defense facility discounts the children’s participation by 50%.

Fantasy and music help stimulate the children’s dreams. One child’s dream is as simple as having bigger helpings of ketchup to eat with their snacks. When asked what kind of work they want to do, many children reply that they want to be street vendors like their parents. To overcome such low aspirations MaJo and Cari work with the children to discover other possibilities.

MaJo and Cari consider the family environment when making suggestions. Individually, they provide therapy to children who must overcome abusive relationships to become healthy adults. To break the cycle of poverty requires more life experiences and professional guidance.

MaJo and Cari teach them how to take chances, be creative and work hard to accomplish what they dream. A fourteen-year-old boy likes to work on the computer. A girl wants to become a nurse. Hearts of Gold classes prepare teenagers to take the country’s series of exams to enter college.

All Children Deserve to Dream has been operating for over three years, but Hearts of Gold received a grant in early 2024 and the staff must finish its project with these funds by the end of October 2024. Afterwards, the staff will continue with the program, but must look for new sources of funding. This issue is why they held the High Tea, to help raise funds.

Global Giving, an international non-profit organization, awards grants. Currently, Hearts of Gold is ranked #108 of Global Giving’s eight thousand members. Global Giving has visited Hearts of Gold, awarding it plaques for achievements, and providing the staff with valuable training.

MaJo said, “In Ecuador, government agencies provide little financial support for charitable organizations like Hearts of Gold.” The local culture is not attuned to making charitable donations, so Hearts of Gold relies on previous recipients giving back after being helped in their own lives.

Leita added, “Many thanks for helping get the word out about so much that is good about Hearts of Gold, Jeremiah! My work here is rewarding, and it touches my heart.”

When our conversation ended, we walked downstairs and joined a dozen children who sat around a large table. They drew and sketched on paper with colored felt-tipped pens. When MaJo introduced me, sweet, upturned faces greeted mine. Like Leita had just stated, it touched my heart.

For more information about Hearts of Gold and how to contribute to its programs, click here.