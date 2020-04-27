Here’s how to help feed people and animals during the Covid-19 lockdown

There are a number of formal and informal efforts underway in Cuenca to feed the hungry during the coronavirus quarantine. Some are established organizations that have provided service for years while others have been organized after the health emergency restrictions were imposed in mid-March.

The groups deliver meals not only to Venezuelan and Colombian refugees but also to street vendors and small farmers who depend on daily sales to make a living.

Also included in the list are Yurak Allpa, an animal rescue and rehabilitation center, and the Cuenca Amaru Biopark Zoo, both struggling to feed their animals.

If you know of other oranizations providing food and other essentials to people and animals during the health emergency, please send us the information and it will be included in an updated list. The information, which should include a description of the organization and its mission and how to donate, can be added as a comment at the bottom of this post or sent to david@cuencahighlife.com.

Cuenca Soup Kitchen

Organized by Cuenca expats, the Soup Kitchen has suspended its cafeteria service due to social distancing restrictions and is delivering meals in dozens of families and individuals in the city as well as in rural areas. It also provides medicine and other essentials.

With the assistance of Cuenca Councilwoman Marisol Peñaloza, the Soup Kitchen delivers 40 food kits a day to remote rural areas in the Cajas mountains, many of them by horseback.

To donate:

By bank deposit: Hearts of Gold JEP Savings account #406079928700, RUC 0190395251002

By PayPal: jeffrey@jlsdesigns.net

Online: www.cuencasoupkitchen.org

For more information: info@cuencaosoupkitchen.org

Grace

Give Refugees A Chance (Grace) works primarily with the Venezuelan community but also with other refugee groups. It coordinates with a number of other organizations and individuals, including Acción Social Municipal del Cantón Cuenca and Jennifer Rodriguez of Matthew Bagels Store.

To donate goods, call (or WhatsApp) Karla Sánchez at +593 95 920 4786 or email her at karla@giverefugeesachance.org. Large donations can be collected from the donor. Grace is located at Castle Grace at 25-01 Guillermo Medina y Mariscal Lamar and is open to receive donations from 10 am to 12 noon on Thursdays and Fridays.

To donate money: By PayPal or bank deposit, go to the Grace website

For more information: Contact Karla.

Municipal Food Bank

Cuenca’s municipal government is appealing to local expats to support its Food Bank project to feed Cuenca’s poor. Coordinated by the city’s Office of International Relations and Cooperation, the food bank has delivered thousands of meals.

To donate:

By bank desposit: Banco del Pacifico account number is 0745-5453, Ruc# 0160024960001. The minimum donation is $5.

For more information: Contact Bill Keyes at billkeyes66@yahoo.com. Or, phone (or WhatsApp) the food bank project director, Sofia Arce, at +593 99-281-2016.

Feed the animals

Yurak Allpa

The Yurak Allpa animal rescue and rehabilitation center in Tarqui is appealing to the public to help feed its animals. Yurak Allpa has both wild animals, including deer, llamas, tigrillos, foxes and various raptors, as well as domestic animals that have suffered abuse.

Alberto Vele, project director, says he is struggling to keep his 400 animals. Not only has the coronavirus crisis prevented the public from visiting Yurak Allpa and making donations in person, but food prices have increased, some products by as much as 300 percent.

To donate:

Call Alberto Vele at 098 565 2133 to make arrangements.

Amaru Biopark Zoo



Cuenca’s Amaru Biopark on the Cuenca-Azogues autopista also faces a financial emergency due to the quarantine and is asking the public for help. The zoo houses hundreds of mostly Andean animals but also has a number of African lions rescued from private and public collections that could longer provide care.

To donate:

Go to the zoo’s GoFundMe page

For more information: Zoo website