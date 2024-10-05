High-security prison construction will be completed in 300 days, Noboa says; Gov’t eliminates tax on generators; Cuenca-to-Peru flights considered

During a Friday visit to the construction site of a new high-security prison in Santa Elena Province, President Daniel Noboa expressed satisfaction with progress, saying the work is 30% complete. “We are advancing quickly toward our goal of having a state-of-the-art prison to house the country’s most dangerous criminals,” he said. “The project managers tell me the prison will be ready to accept the first inmates in 300 days.”

The prison, being built on 37 hectares in a dry forest area, will have 14,000 square meters of construction and include new technology that prison system managers say will ensure the safety of both inmates and staff. “We are utilizing designs from Europe and the United States that have proven effective in minimizing contact between prisoners and guards, which has proven to be a problem in Ecuador’s current penal facilities,” prison system director Luis Zaldumbide said during the visit with Noboa.

“Through an extensive network of video surveillance and other technology, we will be able to provide for the needs of prisoners without allowing unnecessary contact with staff, which has led to cases of extortion, threats and bribery, as we all know,” he said. “The technology will also prevent the entry of illegal items into the prison, which has also been a continuing problem. It will also prevent escapes by inmates.”

He added: “We have restored order to our prisons through the use of armed forces personnel, but this is a short-term solution. We must adopt more sophisticated solutions, including technology, throughout the system to maintain order.”

Noboa eliminates tax on generators

By decree, President Daniel Noboa eliminated the 15% value added tax on gasoline-powered generators Thursday. The president’s press office said the action was intended to reduce the impact of electric blackouts on consumers. “The government believes it is unfair to apply the tax on businesses and families attempting to find relief as a result of the energy crisis,” Noboa’s press office said.

Generators have become a fixture on city sidewalks in recent weeks as businesses attempt to keep lights and cash registers powered during blackouts. With costs beginning at $150 for small models, the government said the 15% tax relief is essential to “maintain the continuity of productive activities as well as daily routines.”

Cuenca-to-Peru flights considered

A group representing Peruvian airlines and travel agencies will visit Cuenca the last week of October to discuss cross-border flights from Cuenca’s Marsical La Mar Airport. Upgrades currently underway at the airport include the addition of customs and immigration services that will accommodate international flights.

Municipal councilman Roman Carabajo said the Peruvians will evaluate airport facilities and talk to Cuenca airport and tourism officials about the feasibility of new flights. “Although we are in discussions with Latam and Avianca airlines about Peruvian routes, we also hope to build interest from Peruvian carriers,” he said. “The goal is to re-establish the routes from Cuenca to Peruvian cities that ended in 2002. Due to the increase in population in Cuenca and the destination cities, we think those flights will now be profitable.”

Between the mid-1980s and 2002, several airlines served routes between Cuenca and Cusco, Lima, Chiclayo and Pirua in Peru.