‘High tea’ fundraiser supports projects that assist local women, children and teenagers

May 10, 2024 | 0 comments

By Leita Hulmes

Corozones de Oro (Hearts of Gold) is holding another fun event — a “High Tea” on May 28 at 3 p.m. at Kolo restaurant, on the 2nd floor of Vieja Mansion on Luis Cordero between Honorato Vasquez and Juan Jaramillo.

Come chat with old friends, or meet new ones, with lots of yummy food (if your plate gets emptied, our volunteer ‘waitresses’ will fill it up again!) and, of course, tea for only $20. We will also have a bartender available for those who would like a glass of wine or beer. All drink proceeds go to the wonderful Kolo restaurant that is providing free space for this event.

For those of you who are not familiar with what we do, for 10 years we have promoted the skills and capacities of women, children, teenagers and individuals in vulnerable situations, and not for profit organizations through empowerment and continuous training, ensuring their integral development, promoting social inclusion and equal opportunities.

Our programs include the Change Makers, the D’Ellas, a social project that aims to empower women, Special Emergency Services, In the face of natural, environmental, social and health disasters and my favorite, All Children Deserve to Dream, focused on empowering children and teenagers, working on their self-esteem through art therapy, guiding them to choose a sustainable career, and fulfilling their dreams. See lots more about our organization at https://www.heartsofgoldfoundation.org

So come join us for a fun (and filling) afternoon. Please don’t forget to RSVP us by email to info@heartsofgoldfoundation.org or call our hard-working Executive Director, Maria Jose at 096-290-4928.

