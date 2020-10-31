Holiday agenda: Cuenca celebrates its independence with song and dance, a festival of lights, church bells in El Centro and solemn ceremonies

Viernes, 30/10/2020 –

Hola, Todos –

Agenda –

Martes, 3 de noviembre:

8:00 – Te Deum – Catedral de la Inmaculada Concepción.

9:30 – Entrega de ofrendas en conmemoración al Bicentenario de Independencia de Cuenca (Delivery of offerings in commemoration of the Bicentennial of Independence of Cuenca) <A 200 year old plate of cuy, discovered at a construction site!> – Parque Calderón.

10:00-16:00 – Visitas guiadas al Museo de las Conceptas (Guided visits to the Museo de las Conceptas) – Hermano Miguel 6-33.

11:00 – Entrega a la ciudad del nuevo campus de la Universidad del Azuay (Delivery to the city of the new campus of the University of Azuay) – Subida al Chorro, parroquia Baños.

11:30 – Homenaje del Consorcio de GADs Parroquiales del cantón Cuenca con motivo del Bicentenario de Independencia (Tribute of the Consortium of Parish GADs (local parish governments) of the Cuenca canton on the occasion of the Bicentennial of Independence) – Campus UDA-Baños (Baños campus of the U. of Azuay).

16:00 – <Note that the agenda has left time for the standard Cuenca long lunch.> Sesión Solemne por el Bicentenario de Independencia de Cuenca (Solemn Session for the Bicentennial of the Independence of Cuenca) – Antigua Escuela Central.

17:30 – Evento conmemorativo por los 200 años de Independencia de Cuenca (Commemorative event for the 200 years of Independence of Cuenca) –

> Book launch: Cuenca, 200 años: la ciudad de todas las orillas (Cuenca, 200 years: the city of all shores/banks/riversides).

>Presentation of the song for the Bicentennial of the Independence of Cuenca.

>Exhibit opening: Cuenca, Bicentennial of Independence.

– at the Antigua Escuela Central, Facebook Live @CulturaCUE.

18:00 – Repique (ringing or peal – our word for the day) de campanas (of bells) – Iglesias del Centro Histórico de Cuenca.

19:00-23:00 – Festival of lights in tribute to Cuenca for its Bicentennial of Independence – Centro Histórico de Cuenca and Rural Parishes.

Miércoles – 4 de noviembre:

11:00 – Solemn Session for the 100 years since the first air flight to Cuenca – Facebook Live @AeropuertoCuenca.

18:00 – Artistic festival for the Bicentennial of the Independence of Cuenca – Teatro Sucre, Facebook Live @CulturaCUE.

And that’s all for today so la Hasta la próxima semana –

Jeanne