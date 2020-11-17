How do you know that you might be infected with Covid-19? Watch for these mild but tell-tale signs

By Katrina Turrill

Covid-19 symptoms have been shown to manifest themselves in different ways. While a high temperature, new, continuous cough and a loss or change to sense of smell or taste are recognised as the main symptoms, other signs have also been identified.

There are four symptoms of coronavirus considered mild that you may also want to look out for — they could be the first sign you’re falling ill with the virus. They could also be an indicator you’ve been infected without knowing it.

Stomach ache

A review of 36 published studies on COVID-19 that included thousands of patients found nearly one in five infected individuals may also show gastrointestinal symptoms during their battle with the virus. These symptoms include loss of appetite, nausea, vomiting, diarrhea and stomach pain.

“Seeing these things is not necessarily telling us a patient has COVID-19,” said study co-author Dr. Mitch Wilson, a radiologist and clinical lecturer in the University of Alberta’s faculty of medicine and dentistry.

He added: “It could be from a variety of potential causes.

“But one of those potential causes is infection from the virus, and in an environment where COVID-19 is very prevalent, it’s something to consider and potentially raise as a possibility to the referring physician.”

Dr Diana Gall also told Express Health: “Digestion problems and changes in bowel habits — particularly looser stools and making more frequent trips to the toilet – are sometimes the first signs that you’re coming down with something, not just with this coronavirus.

“However, diarrhea has been reported as an early symptom in patients who have later tested positive for Covid-19.”

Eye infections

Conjunctivitis develops in up to three per cent of Covid patients, according to the American Academy of Ophthalmology.

It said: “Health officials believe viral pink eye, or conjunctivitis, develops in about 1 percent to 3 percent of people with coronavirus. The virus can spread by touching fluid from an infected person’s eyes, or from objects that carry the fluid.”

Brain fog

“Brain fog” has been reported by Covid sufferers for weeks and even months after recovering from the virus. This might include losing the ability to recall everyday facts or to hold conversation.

A study conducted by Imperial College London said Covid could have real “chronic cognitive consequences”. As part of their research they found damage to the brain occurred in varying levels depending on how severe the disease had been.

Fatigue

More than half of coronavirus patients suffer persistent fatigue, regardless of the seriousness of their infection, a study by Trinity College in Dublin suggested.

The researchers found 52 percent of 128 people in the study reported ongoing tiredness and exhaustion, even 10 weeks after recovering from the virus. The authors of the study concluded: “Our findings demonstrate a significant burden of post-viral fatigue in individuals with previous Sars-CoV-2 infection after the acute phase of COVID-19 illness.

“This study highlights the importance of assessing those recovering from COVID-19 for symptoms of severe fatigue, irrespective of severity of initial illness.”

A World Health Orginization (WHO) study also looking at common signs of COVID found the third most common symptom was a ‘flatlining’ feeling of fatigue.

Currently, the NHS advises you get a test to check if you have coronavirus if you experience a high temperature, a new, continuous cough or a loss or change to your sense of smell or taste.

Alongside getting a test, the government also advises: “You and anyone you live with should stay at home and not have visitors until you get your test result – only leave your home to have a test.

“Anyone in your support bubble should also stay at home if you have been in close contact with them since your symptoms started or during the 48 hours before they started.”

Credit: The Express