Humor and satire were on the march at annual masquerade parade on Av. Huayna Cápac

An estimated 30,000 turned out Monday night for Cuenca’s annual Day of the Innocents masquerade parade on Av. Huayna Cápac. Thirty entries competed for prizes to be awarded today by the Cuenca Amistad Club and the Unión de Periodistas del Azuay.

Among the parade entries were units from the Universities of Cuenca and Azuay, the governments of Cuenca and Azuay Province, banks and financial cooperatives, local families and North American expats.

A recurring theme among parade entries was October’s national strike, with President Lenin Moreno, indigenous and transportation union leaders among the most frequent targets of lampoons. Cuenca street protesters were also satirical targerts as was a dog, pictured on social media, that got in on the action.

Also well represented were a variety of cartoon action figures, the Incas and Mayas, mythical animals, a motely crew of clowns, ranging from funny to murderous, and school children dressed up as story book characters.

A group of about 50 expats, the Gringitos Locos, dressed as gas cyclinders and made fun of the LP gas shortage the resulted from the protests. Calling themselves the Super Gaseros, they wore signs reading “Peligro: gas inflamable” and “sin gas”.

Among parade participants were two bandas del pueblos and dozens of clowns who helped police with crowd control.