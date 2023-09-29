IESS offers doctors’ appointments by phone; German car rental agency opens; Rice harvest falls short of demand; Cuenca’s biggest music festival kicks off

Jueves, 28/9/2023

Hola, Todos –

Actividades –

Una semana de música resonará en Cuenca (A week of music will resonate in Cuenca) – There will be large concerts, the Rotofest, and the Festival Vive Azuay from el 30/9 to el 8/10. Argentinean Andrés Calamaro will play in the Coliseo Jefferson Pérez el 30/9. This is the first time the ex-member of th ‘Abuelos de Nada y ‘Los Rodríguez’ will be in Cuenca. Tickets are available at https://www.ticketshow.co.ec/ with prices at $46.48, $80.08 and $113.68. <Another musician I’ve never heard of who, at those prices, must be a pretty big deal.>

Rotofest, the largest electronic music festival in Ecuador will kick off el 7/10 from 10:00-00:00 at the Puente Roto. The free festival will have Oliver Huntemann from Germany and Pao Calderón from Colombia. Other performers include Christian Cooper, George Levi, Marcelo Garzozi, Ana Belén Sáenz, y María The Grace.

The festival de música de Cuenca, produced by the Prefectrua del Azuay, will be el 8/10, starting at 12:00 in the Parque de la Libertad. The festival is free with Papaya Dada, la Máquina Camaleón, Lolabúm, los Zuchos del Vado, Floreana, Los Longos, Majo Orellana y el Funambulista Irrompible performing. There will also be a parallel agro-entrepreneurial feria.

Another cultural and creative festival, las Jornadas Magnéticas, will be between el 4 y 7/10. José Orellana will perform a solo concert el 5/10 en Casa Aurora (calles Cisnes y Golondrinas). Presale ticket cost is $7.00, and $10.00 on the day of the concert.

Titular –

En Cuenca promueven inversiones de impacto (Impact investments promoted in Cuenca) – For the first time, the Cumbre Latinoamericana de Inversión de Impacto (Latin American Summit on Impact Investment) was held in Cuenca. The summit connects parties that are key to investment, the entrepreneurial ecosystem, and social entrepreneurs.

Actualidad –

Dos números telefónicos para agendar citas médicas en el IESS (Two telephone numbers to schedule medical appointments at the IESS) – As a response to complaints from patients about delays in getting appointments, 2 numbers have been set up. 07 286 3882 y 07 286 8252 will operate from lunes a viernes y de 7:00 – 19:00 to take appointments for primary care in general and family medicine, gynecology, and pediatrics. <That’s one advantage to the private system – you can call your doctor or specialist directly and generally get an appointment in a day or so, and you can walk in and get tests. Sugeries can take from “come back in an hour” to a week or so.>

SIXT inaugura local de renta de autos en el aeropuerto (SIXT opens car rental location at the airport) – SIXT, a leading car rental company <Another entity I’ve never heard of. I guess I just don’t go out enough.>, opened a location in the airport el martes. The German company operates in 110 countries with more than 2,500 mobility partners to allow users a wide range of vehicles. <You can tell your guests to rent a car and throw them in at the deep end when they have to negotiate the airport redondel in competition with local drivers and the Tranvía.>

Arroceros admiten que producción no dará abasto (Rice growers admit that production will not be sufficient) – The last rice harvest for the year which started this week along the coast will not be enough to supply the national demand for the rest of 2023. This is due to the effects on the grain from El Niño. Average national rice consumption is about 63,000 tons per month. If the rains start after about 30 days, it will be imminent to import for the strategic reserve since growers won’t be able to plant in the low zones until marzo o abril of 2024. El Plan América, a group of about 3,000 rice growers in rural Daule, said that the last harvest was about 180,000 tons nationally. This is 30% less than that of previous years. A grower said that if rains arrive before diciembre, it will not be possible to plant until next year. <Time to go on a keto diet and conserve rice.>

And that’s all for today so hasta ? –

Jeanne