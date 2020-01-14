In search of a Conadis — Not an easy task

By Brad Bosworth

I have been in Cuenca since August 2019. I ride my recumbent trike by the river trails and enjoy the cultural vibe, riding the bus and the people. As I am 61 and a relative youngster, I don’t get the adult major benefits. But I am disabled due to a stroke and thought it would be fun and easy to get the disability benefit card, a CONADIS.

The few locals I talked to said yes, you can get one but didn’t know how.

In late 2019 I decided to find new health insurance and found information on the CuencaHighLife website. Daniela Cordero advertises here and her company is Cuenca Expat Health Insurance. She explained the various plans, was very pleasant and I signed up for a plan she recommended. At the end of the meeting I mentioned my interest in obtaining a CONADIS card and asked if she could help me. She volunteered to guide me through the process but she pointed out that she had never done it before. I want to say right now, Thank you, Daniela.

We started the process in early November and I received my card before Christmas, all thanks to her. It was an interesting journey but she said this will not be something she does again.

The first step was seeing a general practitioner doctor at Hospital Militar on Av. Doce de Abril and we thought that would be about all that was needed. Wrong. We showed up at the hospital, which is very old, and were told the GP was called away that day and the appointment was cancelled. I was a bit disappointed but I did get a card saying I was in the system.

The receptionist told me the next time we come here they will give you great service as they love the gringos.

The next time I showed up early and was sitting across the street in a nice park relaxing. The doctor’s office was very close by and I saw the receptionist coming down the sidewalk and thought to myself, yep, we will get top notch service but it is not gringo-related.

She was dressed to kill, looking very nice but I hardly noticed (well maybe a bit). We got in line inside Hospital Militar but the receptionist told me to take a seat: “I will handle this.” In time, she was at the front of the line and explained the situation to the person at the window. He left his window and escorted us down the hallway to the nurses’ station. He had not done that for anyone else; must be because I’m a gringo or that he is male, I thought.

After the nurse examined me, we went to the GP next door. He said, as your disability is stroke-related, you need to see the IESS neurologist.

For any of you that have dealt with seeing a specialist at IESS, you know that promptness is not on the menu. Getting the appointment was not easy and Daniela was told, do not call, be persistent and show up all the time at the appointment window. She told me no need for me to go there, her office is close by and she will handle it.

I do not know how often she stopped by but she called in a few favors from a person who works in the front office and I got an appointment.

We then had the pleasure of sitting in line at the office of the neurologist in an IESS facility for a few hours. Daniela did mentioned to me that the men at Hospital Militar were much more helpful than the women and I wondered why.

We got in the neurologist’s office but I was not on the written list, bummer but, lo and behold, I was on the electronic list and the neurologist called the GP and away we went. The neurologist was a bit aloof and talked to Daniela in Spanish about what genes are involved in some strokes but those genetic mutations were rare or nonexistent in native Ecuadorians.

As this is one area of my past expertise, I opined about where one gene involved was studied and that might explain differences in populations in different parts of the world. My past work involved pigs, not people, but a gene is a gene. The neurologist became friendly and down to earth and we talked about genes and such. But more importantly, she signed an official form confirming my disability.

The next week we returned to the GP at Hospital Militar with the signed form but, it turned out, we needed to be interviewed by a social worker as well. Her office was next door and we got in right away. She started the process by stating that I must tell the truth and might have mentioned you will give up your first born if you lie. The social worker then asked very personal questions, including why I got divorced.

I was going to say it was because my ex did not want to be selfish and not share my good looks and charm with all the other women in the world, but I remembered I promised not to lie. We then returned to the GP, he put all the information in a computer and gave me my CONADIS card stating I was 46% physically disabled.

I have already used my CONADIS card and can take the bus for 15 cents instead of 30. Such a deal.