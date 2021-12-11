Subscribe to our free newsletter!

See community posts

Indigenous rift develops as Conaie attacks Pachakutik leadership for rejecting impeachment

Dec 11, 2021 | 0 comments

Views: 0

The Confederation of Indigenous Nationalities of Ecuador (Conaie) has attacked National Assembly President Guadalupe Llori and other members of the Pachakutik party for voting against an impeachment trial for President Guillermo Lasso.

Conaie President Leonidas Iza

“These members are supporting the corrupt interests of the president and his government against the will of the people who support the prosecution in the case of the Pandora Papers,” the Conaie Governing Council said in statement on Thursday. “This betrayal will be duly noted as we publicize the Pachakutik names that participated in this betrayal.”

The Assembly voted Tuesday night to reject a recommendation to impeach Lasso for holding overseas financial accounts listed in the Pandora Papers. Most of those voting against the motion said there was insufficient evidence to proceed to a trial. Only three members of Pachakutik joined Correista UNES assembly members in supporting the recommendation.

Conaie councilman Rafael Lucero went further than the council’s public statement and called Llori and other Pachakutik members “despicable and unworthy for not joining our UNES [Corresitas] brothers and sisters in the project to dismiss the president.”

Even before the Conaie censure, Conaie President Leonida Iza called Llori a “lackey for Lasso,” and said her support of the president will be “punished” by the indigenous people.

Sponsored ad

Although Pachakutik and Conaie are both dedicated to serving the interests of indigenous Ecuadorians, they have no direct connection.

According to former Pachakutik assemblyman and Conaie councilman Gustavo Barrera, the split between Conaie and Pachakutik is nothing new. “This has been going on for years and I am sure it will continue,” he said. “Conaie has the luxury of adhering to pure ideals and ideologies while Pachakutik must operate within the political arena, working with members of other parties that have different interests and objectives. If Pachakutik adhered to the edicts of Conaie, we would accomplish nothing.”

Barrera added that the Conaie council is following the Iza’s instructions, which he says do not represent the position of most of the indigenous population. “Although I know he cares about the indigenous movement, he makes it clear that he is a communist who believes the current system must be destroyed. Most indigenous reject this approach and understand we must work within the system to improve it.”

Community Posts

Need to get a US/Canadian Document “Notarized” in Cuenca?

2-BR Apt. By Parque de la Madre is close to El Centro

Temporary visas: Restrictions on entering and leaving the country

How To Be A Hard-Working Honest Attorney

Qi Gong & Traditional Chinese Medicine Intensive 12 week Training – With Optional Teacher Training Certification Component

UPDATE on Christmas Meals – Fundacion Nur

Help CETAP-Lucy help! Special event!

3 bedroom 3 bath Apartment for rent first week February 2022

Gertrand Bertand Cote Des Roses Wine Giveaway.

Luis Ulliari at Don Colon’s SAT night 7 pm

More community posts




We ship to US, Canada and Ecuador

Blue Classic Paca Shawl-Blanket

$32.00

Chakuk Paca Jacket - Blue

$40.00

Chikwan Sweater

$33.00

Classic Paca Shawl-Blanket

$32.00

Cold Paca Cardigan - Fuchsia

$40.00

Cold Paca Cardigan- Black

$40.00

Hawalla Poncho - Grey / White

$60.00

Hawalla Poncho - Orange / Terracotta

$60.00

Kashil Añañay Tablecloth

$38.00

Mountain Cape

$66.00

Mushuk Rumpa Sweater - Blue

$40.00

Mushuk Rumpa Sweater - Burgandy

$40.00

Mushuk Rumpa Sweater - Gray

$40.00

Muskuy Blanket - Alpaca

$60.00

Muskuy Blanket- Fuschia

$40.00

Puñuy Blanket - Caramel & Brown

$45.00

Puñuy Blanket - Grey / White

$45.00

Puñuy Blanket - Shades of Grey

$45.00

Puka Shawl

$30.00

Sapi Allpaka Blanket

$90.00

Sapi Allpaka Blanket- Multicolor

$90.00

The Andean Hug Cape- Burgundy

$48.00

The Andean Hug Cape- Gray

$48.00

The Andean Hug Cape- Mocha Brown

$48.00

The Andean Hug Cape- Strawberry Red

$48.00

The Andean Hug Cape-White and Black

$48.00

The Sisa Cape-Plum

$32.00
45

Subscribe to our newsletter

Cuenca High Life offers on-line publications, local translated news, and reports about the expat life and living in Ecuador. 

You have Successfully Subscribed!

Subscribe to our Newsletter

Subscribe to our Newsletter

CuencaHighLife publishes Ecuador news daily. Subscribing will guarentee that you never miss the most important news.

You have Successfully Subscribed!