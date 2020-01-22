Informal vendors protest in El Centro following arrests and confiscation of merchandise

An estimated 100 informal vendors marched to the mayor’s office Wednesday morning to protest police operations at the 9 de Octubre market. Several streets around the alcaldia, including Presidente Borrero and Simon Bolivar, were condoned off from 9 a.m. until shortly after noon.

The vendors were angered by a police sweep of the Civic Plaza and streets surrounding the 9 de Octubre market. Several confrontations led to the detention of at least five vendors and the confiscation of produce and other merchandise. Another vendor was taken into custody for allowing two school aged children to work with her, police said.

“We demand that that mayor stop the police harassment and return the goods they have stolen from us,” Rosa Calderon, a fruit vendor, told a television reporter. “We have a right to make a living and feed our families, We are not criminals.”

Another vendor who said she pays rent for space at 9 de Octubre market said she was glad to see the police move against informal vendors. “Now, they need to come back every day to keep them away,” she said, asking not to be identified. “They are stealing the living of those of us who pay rent and follow the law.”

Early in the protest, several men with boards battered the gate of the municipal parking lot adjacent the alcaldia on Presidente Borrero but police quickly moved in and group dispersed. Police said damage to the gate was minor.