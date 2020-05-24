Intensive care doctors are our heroes — they remind us to protect yourself and others

As we gradually reopen businesses and the curfew is relaxed, it is not a time to relax our vigilance and safety measures that have allowed us to reduce the infection and death rate from Covid-19 — in Cuenca — and in those parts of the world that have taken measures to protect everyone.

Dr. Michele Parker, a physician in Massachusetts, which had seen one of the highest infection and death rates in the US, says that the Governor’s decision to require all Massachusetts residents to wear face coverings while out in public or in a situation where social distancing (remaining six feet apart) is impractical, says, “the science behind the decision is sound.”

She explains, “The highly contagious coronavirus causing the Covid-19 pandemic is spread through droplets (large particles of moisture that spew out when you cough or sneeze) as well as aerosol particles, very tiny invisible bits of mist that come out of the mouth or nose with talking, singing and breathing. The droplets quickly land on surfaces and flooring, and can be wiped off with disinfectants.

Aerosols remain hanging unseen in the air for hours. Wearing a mask blocks the droplets from spewing and a great proportion of the aerosols from leaking out.”

We have no vaccine or treatment thus far, and the virus is not gone or even weakened. It is virulent and contagious, and does protect everyone around someone who may have an early infection, and prevent the spreading of droplets and some of the aerosol particles.

Parker says that yes, at the start of the pandemic it was thought that wearing masks was not necessary, but as the testing and science have evolved scientists have shown that the aerosol droplets are much smaller and remain active in the air much longer than originally thought.

She says, “Instead of seeing social distancing and mask-wearing as a punishment, let’s try to see it as individual heroes doing something awesome for society as a whole. Mass cooperation allows us all to get back to doing our more normal things, while protecting (ourselves) from the virus because it is still around.

The more we can work together this way, the better we will get through this, with more lives saved.” Read more from Dr. Parker here.

An appeal to common sense from those on the front line of caring for victims of Covid-19

The Facebook page ‘Cuenca Expat Assist‘ published this letter from doctors of the intensive care unit of the Hospital Vicente Corral Moscoso.

We want to appeal to the common sense of the people who have taken the lack of confidence as if the pandemic had ended and we had returned to normality before the beginning of this crisis.

Even after so many deaths, worldwide, many citizens do not take seriously that we have to protect ourselves and others, putting the greatest emphasis on the use of masks, gloves and safety distance.