Subscribe to our free newsletter!

See community posts

Interior Minister concedes prisons are in ‘terrible condition’ as rights commission prepares visit

Nov 19, 2021 | 1 comment

Views: 252

“Living conditions are not good in Ecuador’s prison system and they are terrible in some cases,” Interior Minister Alexandra Vera said Thursday in a Tweet. She added that she expects the forthcoming investigation by the Inter-American Human Rights Commission (IACHR) to confirm that fact.

Police enter Guayaquil’s Litoral Penitentiary on Sunday following riots that killed 62 inmates on Friday and Saturday.

More than 300 prisoners have died in riots in the country’s prisons since February, the most recent deaths coming last weekend at Guayaquil’s Litoral Penitentiary. Following requests by the families of prisoners, the IACHR has scheduled a visit to Ecuador prisons from December 1 – 3.

“The commission will find major deficiencies during their investigation, all of which we are aware of and are planning to correct,” Vera said. “We welcome their visit and look forward to their recommendations.”

A report released Wednesday by the Center for Interdisciplinary Ethnography at the University of the Americas noted that government funding does not cover the basic needs of prisoners and that some inmates are living on “starvation diets.”

The report says that families that can afford it, send as much as $250 a month for food, toiletries, including toilet paper, to support prisoners. According to the Center, it is not clear if the funds actually go to support the inmates due to what it calls a “climate of corruption” among prison staff as well as prison gang members.

Many prisoners do not have mattresses and sleep on the floor in open areas, the report says. “The funding allocation for prisoner care is extremely inadequate, which is a factor in the recent unrest and riots in the prisons. These conditions provide gang leaders within the prisons the incentive to promote violent activity.”

The Center says that conditions at Litoral Penitientiary are “worse by far” among the countries six largest prisons. “Litoral houses 8,542 people while its stated maximum capacity is 5,200. In other words, the overcrowding rate is 62.8%. In addition, there is little effort to segregate convicts who have committed violent crimes from those who have committed non-violent offenses. Neither is there an effort to protect the 47 percent of inmates who are awaiting trial and who have not been convicted.”

In preparation of its visit, the IACHR team welcomed the willingness of the government to cooperate in the investigation but urged immediate action to correct what it called “extreme” problems. In particular, the IACHR said the government “should take steps to segregate the most violent inmates” and perform a review of management procedures in addressing protests.

Community Posts

Ocean Breeze Asian Bistro in Salinas, Santa Elena Province

Temporary and Permanent Visas: 100% GUARANTEED!!!

Applying for Residency Visas?

Does your Ecuadorian Child/Spouse need US Residency/US Citizenship?

2-BR Apt. By Parque de la Madre is close to El Centro

Therapies and Procedures Not Covered by Private Insurance

Black Angus Grill lunch and weekly specials

New Kindle for sale

Alpaca Bath Robes for sale

Something different

More community posts




We ship to US, Canada and Ecuador

Blue Classic Paca Shawl-Blanket

$32.00

Chakuk Paca Jacket - Blue

$40.00

Chikwan Sweater

$33.00

Classic Paca Shawl-Blanket

$32.00

Cold Paca Cardigan - Fuchsia

$40.00

Cold Paca Cardigan- Black

$40.00

Hawalla Poncho - Grey / White

$60.00

Hawalla Poncho - Orange / Terracotta

$60.00

Kashil Añañay Tablecloth

$38.00

Mountain Cape

$66.00

Mushuk Rumpa Sweater - Blue

$40.00

Mushuk Rumpa Sweater - Burgandy

$40.00

Mushuk Rumpa Sweater - Gray

$40.00

Muskuy Blanket - Alpaca

$60.00

Muskuy Blanket- Fuschia

$40.00

Puñuy Blanket - Caramel & Brown

$45.00

Puñuy Blanket - Grey / White

$45.00

Puñuy Blanket - Shades of Grey

$45.00

Puka Shawl

$30.00

Sapi Allpaka Blanket

$90.00

Sapi Allpaka Blanket- Multicolor

$90.00

The Andean Hug Cape- Burgundy

$48.00

The Andean Hug Cape- Gray

$48.00

The Andean Hug Cape- Mocha Brown

$48.00

The Andean Hug Cape- Strawberry Red

$48.00

The Andean Hug Cape-White and Black

$48.00

The Sisa Cape-Plum

$32.00
45

Subscribe to our newsletter

Cuenca High Life offers on-line publications, local translated news, and reports about the expat life and living in Ecuador. 

You have Successfully Subscribed!

Subscribe to our Newsletter

Subscribe to our Newsletter

CuencaHighLife publishes Ecuador news daily. Subscribing will guarentee that you never miss the most important news.

You have Successfully Subscribed!