International airport plans advance; City may build motorcycle drag strip; Guitar festival opens; Chilean ballet performs Saturday at Pumapungo

El documenal se cuenta historia de Neisi Dajomes (Documentary tells Neisi Dajomes’ story) – “Neisi: la Fuerza de un Sueño,” a documentary about the Olympic champion, Neisi Dajomes is in the Multicine in the Batan Shopping center with hours from lunes a viernes a las 13:00, 15:00, and 17:00. You can buy tickets at https://www.multicines.com.ec. The movie follows her starting in 2015 when she won a Silver medal in the Juegos Panamericanos in Toronto for weightlifting. In 2021, she was the first Ecuatoriana to win an Olympic gold medal. <If you’re out there saying, no she’s wrong, Jefferson Pérez was the first Ecuadorian gold medalist in 1996, read the last sentence again. If you still think I’m wrong, get your culo to a Spanish class for beginners.>

Inscripciónes para consursos de Años Viejos y Mascaradas (Registration for Años Viejos and Mascarada contests) – The Amistad Club and Unión de Periodistas del Azuay (UPA) has officially called for barrios to take part in the Años Viejos contest on el 31/12 with 7 prizes ranging from $3,000 to $1,000, and the Mascaradas parade on el 6/1 with prizes from $4,000 in the institutional category down to $200 in the individual category. Register between 20/11 and 27/12 using a link on the Facebook page of the Amistad Club, or at its office on calles Juan de Montoya y Gonzalo Díaz.

De El Mercurio del martes, 14/11 (3 articles):

Mujeres, protagonistas en Festival de Guitarras (Women, protagonists in Guitar Festival) – The13th Edition of the Festival de Guitarras will take place from the 15-26th/11 in 3 cantons in Azuay. This year’s festival will feature women guitarists whose access to the guitar world has been limited. Bolívar Ávila, the event organizer, said that he reviewed the programs for the 12 years of festivals and there were only men. All events in the festival are open to the public and free.

Agenda <del Festival de Guitarras>:

15/11 as las 20:00 – Sevilla de Oro (centro) – Pregón del festival (Proclamation of the festival) with performances by Vanessa Freire, Bolívar Ávila

y the Equinoccio Artes Vivas group.

23/11 a las 15:00 – Teatrina de la Prefectura del Azuay – Talk on guitar making.

a las 19:00 – Abraham Lincoln – Concert to honor Nivia Flores.

24/11 a las 15:00 – Teatrina de la Prefectura del Azuay – Encuentro de guitarristas

a las 19:00 – Abraham Lincoln – Tribute concert.

25/11 a las 21:00 – GAD de Gualaceo – CD launch of “Deriva” by guitarist Julio Andrade.

26/11 a las 9:00 – Paseo 3 de Noviembre – Feria de Guitarras.

a las 11:00 – Escalinatas – Concierto.

Laureado ballet de Chile trae obra a Pumapungo (Chile’s award-winning ballet brings show to Pumapungo) – The Ballet Folclórico de Chile will perform el 18/11 a las 18:00 in the Teatro Pumapungo bringing legends, ceremonies, traditions and costumes to share stories inspired by the diverse cultures of Chile. The group won the Silver Torch at the Viña del Mar Festival twice, and performed at the opening of the Panamerican Games in Santiago de Chile. Free.

Titular –

Pacto para presidir Asamblea (Pact for president of the Assembly) – Henry Kronfle will preside over the Asamblea Nacional for the 2023-2025 period. See yesterday’s article (martes) in CHL for the story.

De El Mercurio del martes, 14/11 (1 article):

Internacionalizació de aeropuerto toma vuelo (Internationalization of airport takes off) – The internacionalization of the Mariscal La Mar Airport in Cuenca advanced yesterday with a meeting in Quito where specific agreements were signed by the Ministerio del Interior, the City of Cuenca, the Corporación Aeroportuaria de Cuenca y el Consejo de Seguridad Ciudadana to implement areas for drug controls and migration in the airport. With this agreement, passengers can go through migration and drug controls in Cuenca without repeating the process in Quito or Guayaquil, saving them time.

The director Nacional de Investigación Antidrogas, William Villaroel, said that the agreement includes the return of the Air Police to Cuenca as well as starting the activities of the Canine Unit of the Policía Nacional. José Luis Aguilar, director of the Corporación Aeroportuaria de Cuenca, said that the requirement for migration and implementing the Centro Antinarcóticos is only the beginning. The goal is to have international flights arriving and leaving from the terminal. Villaroel said the first non-stop international flights from Cuenca will be to cities in Peru, including Lima.

Cuenca –

U.de Cuenca inaugura el primer coworking cultural (U. de Cuenca opens first cultural coworking center) – The U. of Cuenca has opened the first cultural coworking center to promote art and culture. 4 historic houses have been opened including the Casa Rivera on the subida de El Vado with 4 open salas, 2 experimental salas, one sala for meetings, and 4 closed salas. The coworking started functioning to receive members of the public who have one objective: to create something. You just need to go to the Casa Rivera with your cedula and fill out a digital form. With this, you can access any of the salas which have high speed internet, tables, chairs, chalk or white boards and a cafetería. <Do creative types need caffeine more than we regular folks do?> The coworking is calling for the public to present cultural projects to win exclusive use of a closed sala for 6 months at no cost. If interested, click here and fill out the registration form by el 26/11.

Buscan una ‘pista’ para motorizados (Search for a ‘track’ for motorized vehicles) – Mayor Cristian Zamora announced that the city is looking for a site to have ‘un cuarto de milla’ (a quarter mile) or pista de ‘piques’ (drag strip) for motos since motorcyclists are using city streets for drag racing and stunts. Currently there is the possibility of creating a track in the Zhucay sector, south of Cuenca which could be built by the middle of this diciembre. Once that is done, ‘piques’ in the city will be prohibited. <Does that mean crazy motorcycle driving is legal now? Or only illegal if there are 2 men on the bike? Does Cuenca have sideshows?>

