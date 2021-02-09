Subscribe to our free newsletter for daily news delivered to your inbox!

A Celebration of Martha Mays’ Life
Bossa Nova, Jazz, and More for Valentines Day
Have you ever dream on being an artist! This is your chance (no experience needed))
Archaeologist for a day
A Celebration of Martha Mays’ Life
Bossa Nova, Jazz, and More for Valentines Day
Have you ever dream on being an artist! This is your chance (no experience needed))

See community posts

International election watchers say exit polls and ‘quick count’ lead to unnecessary confusion

Feb 9, 2021 | 2 comments

Views: 129

Although international election watchers praised Sunday’s election and the subsequent vote count for its fairness and transparency, they criticized the use of exit polls and a national “quick count” for creating what they called “unnecessary confusion.”

Ecuador’s National Electoral Council meeting on Monday.

Adolfo Mendoza, head of the Andean Parliament election observer team asked Ecuador’s National Electoral Council (CNE) to reconsider the release of exit polling results immediately following the election as well as the “quick count” issued by the CNE hours after poll closings. “The release of these unofficial numbers create controversy and expectations that may not be borne out by final election results,” he says. “We see this particularly in the case of the runner-up results in this year’s presidential election.”

When the CNE released its “quick count” Sunday night, four hours after voting concluded, council president Diana Atamaint noted that there was a “technical tie” for second place in the presidential race between Yaku Pérez and Guillermo Lasso. In the following hours, however, Pérez built a small but growing lead over Lasso, a trend that continued during vote counting on Monday and into the early hours of Tuesday. The quick count results were issued with less than 10 percent of the voted counted.

“These early unofficial results create a climate of mistrust and can lead to charges of election fraud,” Mendoza said.

Oscar Laborde, a representative of the Mercosur observer team, agreed and pointed out the controversy following the 2017 election when two exit polls predicted that Lasso had defeated President Lenin Moreno. “In the end, Mr. Moreno won by three percentage points but the early announcement almost set off a riot in Quito.”

Sponsored ad

He added: “Since the polls and early count are unofficial and non-binding, there is a question of why release the results at all.”

On Monday, Pérez claimed that confusion and delays in the vote counting were a plot by Lasso, former president Rafael Correa and others to deny him a runoff position against leading candidate Andres Arauz. Atamaint denied the charge but dozens of Pérez’s supporters camped out Monday in front of CNE headquarters in Quito.

Otherwise, election observers gave the CNE and the election process high marks. “The voting process itself ran very smoothly and offered few suggestions of irregularities,” said Guillermo Reyes, past president of the Electoral Council of Colombia. “I also thought that by the Covid pandemic. Inside polling locations, social distancing was maintained and voters who needed help received it. There were a few problems in the lines outside the precincts, with some unnecessary crowding, but we witnessed no major issues.”

In general, Reyes said that elections in Ecuador have traditionally been some of the smoothest in South America. “My experience is that they always do an excellent job and this year was no exception.”

We ship within Ecuador and to the US and Canada

Blue Classic Paca Shawl-Blanket

$32.00
Buy now

Chakuk Paca Jacket - Blue

$70.00 $40.00
Buy now

Chikwan Sweater

$45.00 $33.00
Buy now

Classic Paca Shawl-Blanket

$32.00
Buy now

Cold Paca Cardigan - Fuchsia

$60.00 $40.00
Buy now

Cold Paca Cardigan- Black

$60.00 $40.00
Buy now

Hawalla Poncho - Grey / White

$60.00
Buy now

Hawalla Poncho - Orange / Terracotta

$60.00
Buy now

Inkil Pillow Covers-Set of Two

$100.00
Buy now

Kashil Añañay Tablecloth

$38.00
Buy now

Kashil Añañay Tablecloth

$38.00
Buy now

Kuyaylla Shawl

$43.00
Buy now

Kuyaylla Shawl-Beige

$43.00
Buy now

Mountain Cape

$66.00
Buy now

Mushuk Rumpa Sweater - Blue

$60.00 $40.00
Buy now

Mushuk Rumpa Sweater - Burgandy

$60.00 $40.00
Buy now

Mushuk Rumpa Sweater - Gray

$60.00 $40.00
Buy now

Muskuy Blanket - Alpaca

$60.00
Buy now

Muskuy Blanket- Fuschia

$40.00
Buy now

Puñuy Blanket - Caramel & Brown

$45.00
Buy now

Puñuy Blanket - Grey / White

$45.00
Buy now

Puñuy Blanket - Shades of Grey

$45.00
Buy now

Puka Shawl

$60.00 $30.00
Buy now

Sapi Allpaka Blanket

$90.00
Buy now

Sapi Allpaka Blanket- Diamond

$90.00
Buy now

Sapi Allpaka Blanket- Multicolor

$90.00
Buy now

Sapi Allpaka Blanket- Patterned

$90.00
Buy now

The Andean Hug Cape- Burgundy

$48.00
Buy now

The Andean Hug Cape- Gray

$48.00
Buy now

The Andean Hug Cape- Mocha Brown

$48.00
Buy now

The Andean Hug Cape- Strawberry Red

$48.00
Buy now

The Andean Hug Cape-White and Black

$48.00
Buy now

The Sisa Cape-Plum

$32.00
Buy now

Urku Pillow Covers- Set of Two

$100.00
Buy now
45

Community Posts

More community posts
Error, group does not exist! Check your syntax! (ID: 29)

Stay Up to Date With The Latest News & Updates

Advertise

Advertising on CuencaHighlife can be a great way to give your business a boost. Contact us to help you create your advertising campaign

Contact us

Join Our Newsletter

Receive daily newsletters on the most important events and news going on in Ecuador.

Follow Us

Contact Us

Advertising: jonathan@cuencahighlife.com

Editorial: david@cuencahighlife.com

Subscribe to our newsletter

Join our mailing list to receive the latest news and updates from Ecuador.

You have Successfully Subscribed!

Subscribe to our newsletter

Join our mailing list to receive the latest news and updates from Ecuador.

You have Successfully Subscribed!